We’re Picking Winners For Week 1 Of The 2019 NFL Season

The NFL is back and we’re back with it.

Over the last few years, we’ve been firing away with five picks against the spread each week and, in short, the 2018 season was fairly kind to us. In general, the principles are clear in that we will look to attack the market in search of value, often landing on the opposite side of the public and backing unsightly teams in ugly spots. As a result, we’ll be delivering more Under bets than Over bets and, in terms of the side, favorites will be few and far between.

It should be noted that the market is fairly dry in Week 1, simply because these lines have been available for a long time and the typical value that can emerge has largely vanished. Still, we feel comfortable with this quintet of selections and, before firing away, let’s glance at last season’s results.

Super Bowl: 1-1 (Sean McVay didn’t enjoy himself)

2018 Season: 53-43-4

Come get these winners.