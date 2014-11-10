Here Are The 14 Best Football GIFs And Vines From The Weekend

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 10 roundup featuring an excellent touchdown celebration and perhaps the greatest blooper in college football history.
And you’re pregnant
The flop that cost the Saints a victory
John Brown “Shakes It Off”
The Lions ran the most casual fake punt
INT of the year? INT of the year.
A glorious Eli Manning face (via Brian Floyd)
…unless you got buns hun
A summary of the Bears-Packers game
Ok, this might be the best edition of this you’ve done. Hard to find a standout, but the mascot one and the Peterson ones are pretty spectacular.
Thank you sir.
Can we give it a rest with the flopping call? Did he sell it? Yeah, but if it’s the other way around it gets called on the defensive player every time, he definitely pushed off.
As a Saints fan even I recognize the push off
I feel like I could understand if that isn’t called sometimes, but really he should get a penalty solely for stupidity. There is no way that guy was going to effect wether or not he catches the ball.
@JuliusPepperwoodExCopExMarine Right?! That’s what I feel like isn’t getting enough mentions, it was totally unnecessary, there wasn’t a chance in hell that he was stopping Graham regardless.
And the vine doesn’t show the rest of the pattern, when Graham & the DB were hand-fighting, and right before the beginning of the vine, the DB lets off and Graham gives him a hard enough shove to push him off-balance.
It’s a legit call.
That wasn’t a flop. That was offensive pass interference. In fact, the only way that call gets made is if the foul is so flagrant that the ref HAS to call it. Which is exactly what happened.
That Bears fan one goes from hilarious to scary in about as quickly as the Bears went from in that game to blown out of that game.
“You may be winning but you dont have your pants up”
Jaelen STRONG HANDS
QUADFRECTA!!!
I could watch that fake punt all day. I love that kind of stuff.
The original Oregon player who recovered the fumble appears to intentionally fumble the ball forward, and then Walker picks it up to take it to the house. I’m fuzzy (meaning, I’m too lazy to make any effort to look it up) on the rules, but could the refs have given Oregon the fumble recovery but blown the play dead at the point of the second recovery?
yes
Fumbling forward is only disallowed on 4th down, or late in the game, I think. That’s NFL, and college might be different.
But yeah, the refs could’ve called it down at just about any point–it’s a judgement call–but they didn’t. From my perspective, they got the call right.