We’re Picking Winners For Week 16 Of The 2019 NFL Season

The NFL season is winding down to the point where we have Saturday games beginning this week. That means it is time to ramp up for the playoffs but, before we get there, more opportunities exist and we want to exploit them. In Week 15, we kept the train rolling with another 3-2 week and, while the board is a bit strange in Week 16, that is the goal once again.

Before we get to the slate, let’s see where we are for the full season.

Week 15: 3-2

2019 Season: 44-36-1

Come get these winners.

Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers UNDER 45 points

Saturday’s games are actually pretty strong, which is nice for simply watching quality football. However, this is the only pick strong enough to give out in this space. I would lean to the Rams, particularly if you can get a full touchdown, but this has the feel of a rock fight. I trust both defenses more than the offenses in this game and increased familiarity (with a division game) usually leads to even better execution from the defense. Finally, the line is moving down despite the majority of the tickets coming in on the over. We know what that means.

Tennessee Titans (+3) over New Orleans Saints

The entire universe is on the Saints after their dominant win on Monday. That makes sense, particularly with New Orleans also operating as the better team in this game. With that said, we love to fade the public and, with a full three points, the Titans are the only side to play. I am a bit of a Tennessee skeptic, as evidenced by playing against them last week, but this is a frisky team with the motivation advantage in this game. Give me the home underdog.

New York Jets (+3) over Pittsburgh Steelers

This is hideous! The Jets aren’t very good and the Steelers need this game. The line still gives the value to the Jets, though, and there is a sharp split in how the bets are looking in this game. The public will be on Pittsburgh. The sharps will be on the Jets, particularly at the full three. In a game that profiles as a low-scoring slug-fest, give me the points. We’re playing the number.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7) over Atlanta Falcons

We were all over the Falcons last week, with (very) positive results. That was a game in which Atlanta was clearly prepared (and motivated) and they took care of business. The Falcons absolutely shouldn’t be laying seven points against anyone, though, and that is the genesis for this selection. Jacksonville isn’t very good at football and I think the Falcons should be favored… but the number is simply too high.

Philadelphia Eagles (+2) over Dallas Cowboys

Everybody’s back on the Cowboys. We had them last week to great success and it would be logical to think that Dallas would take care of business with the NFC East on the line this week. The hate has gone too far on Philly, though, and this line number is out of whack as a result. The entire world is on Dallas. We are not.