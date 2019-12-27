We’re Picking Winners For Week 17 Of The 2019 NFL Season

Through 16 weeks, the NFL season provides plenty of opportunity for handicappers, even as one of the more efficient betting markets in the world. Week 17, though, is a different beast altogether, with a blend of uncertainty in games that matter and apathy in games that don’t.

As such, it is wise to stay within yourself during the final week of the regular season, keeping the potential damage to a minimum. Let’s all be careful out there and save at least some of the ammunition for the upcoming postseason.

Before we get to the slate, let’s see where we are through 16 weeks.

Week 16: 2-3

2019 Season: 46-39-1

Come get these winners.

Cincinnati Bengals (+3) over Cleveland Browns

I can’t fathom laying points with this Browns team on the road right now. The season is over in Cleveland and they are still the public side here. On the flip side, the Bengals should be up for this game and they can’t fall out of the No. 1 draft slot even with a win. Sounds like a recipe for a home underdog.

New York Jets (+1.5) over Buffalo Bills

The Bills, which are locked into the 5-seed no matter what happens this weekend, might play their starters for a while in this game, but the Jets should be frisky. This is one of those times where I feel like this is the play, even while acknowledging it’s tough to take the Jets with less than a field goal. Just fire.

Baltimore Ravens (+2) over Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson isn’t playing. Neither is Mark Ingram. I get it. The Ravens still shouldn’t be two-point home underdogs, even with the Steelers having something to play for. Duck Hodges isn’t scaring me much and John Harbaugh is a legendary preseason coach. This isn’t the exact same thing, but it might as well be.

New York Giants (+4.5) over Philadelphia Eagles

You don’t think the Giants want to play spoiler this week? The Eagles will probably win, but Philly hasn’t been trustworthy this season and New York is getting more than a field goal. Let’s rock.

Seattle Seahawks (+3.5) over San Francisco 49ers

We’ve been against Seattle for most of the season, and I still don’t really buy the Seahawks. In this game, though, the entire world is on the 49ers after seeing what Seattle’s injury report looks like. Give me Russell Wilson catching more than three at home. It may not be pretty, but I want to be the opposite side of everyone else, and it helps to have the best player on the field.