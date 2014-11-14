Weekend Combat Sports – Five Title Fights in One Night

Holy moly, punch pals! This weekend is jam-packed with fights and there’s a ton of title fights. It’s kind of boggling since so much is on Saturday night, but whatever, let’s figure out what’s going on and when!
SATURDAY
This is the last Bellator card of the year, so they are going out big! The prelims kick off at 7:00 PM ET on Bellator.com and Spike.com as usual, and as usual, the prelims are random local yokels and jamokes that I’ve never heard of. The main card is super-stacked, though. Things kick off at 9:00 PM on Spike TV with King Mo Lawal taking on Joe Vedepo. There’s also Nam Phan taking on Mike “The Marine” Richman in what should be featherweight fun. Kickboxers Melvin Manhoef and Joe Schilling are going to inflict violence upon each other at middleweight. The co-main event is probably the best fight, as Will Brooks and Mike Chandler square off again for the lightweight title. The main event is sadly, Stephan Bonnar verus Tito Ortiz.
WSoF returns with a whole bunch of title fights on one night. That’s a potential 75 minutes of fighting just for the top three bouts. The prelims will start at 7:00 PM ET on the NBC Sports site. I somehow know even less about these guys than the Bellator prelim dudes, which is pretty impressive. The main card will start at 9:00 PM ET on NBC Sports. The three title fights should be really good, with world #1 strawweight Jessica “JAG” Aguilar taking on Kalindra Faria. Next up is one of my favorite non-UFC fighters, Justin Gaethje taking on Melvin Guillard in the co-main event. The main event is a middleweight title fight between David Branch and Yushin Okami. Again, the co-main looks like the most entertaining fight.
Now we’re at the big times! UFC 180 will start on UFC Fight Pass at 7:00 PM ET with two fights between four dudes nobody has ever heard of. The regular prelims start at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports One, and hey, it’s fighters with Wikipedia pages! Well, okay, it’s just Jessica Eye and Leslie Smith that meet that criteria, but it’s better than nothing. These prelims also feature the bantamweight and featherweight finals of TUF Latin America, which I did not watch, so I can’t even have a rooting interest.
The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET on PPV, so please don’t talk about illegal methods of watching this. Anyway, the glut of unknowns continues for the first two fights on the main card, but luckily Dennis Bermudez and Ricardo Lamas are here to save us in a featherweight tilt. The co-main even will be between Uproxx Sports favorite Kelvin Gastelum and Jake Ellenberger, which should be a lot of fun.
The main event is a heavyweight title fight (Well, interim title fight) between Fabricio “Go Horse” Werdum and Mark “HUNTO” Hunt. I’m not going to lie, my entire world is kind of hinging on the outcome of this fight.
There’s a lot of fights going on at the same time, so I’ll probably end up watching WSoF’s replay around 11:00 PM on Saturday to keep the fun going.
see yall next week i guess
i’ll be in attendance for the ufc card so i’ll try to steal some hats for yall
I WANT A HAT!
Bellator: ring corners do not exist in this dojo.
If you’re mad about UFC and Bellator, stop sleeping on World Series of Fighting. The replay’s playing now.
Bellator Main Event 131: plodding, sweaty, and over the hill.
Well, that was a fight.
blarg
If someone told me that Bonnar didn’t even train, I wouldn’t feel the slightest bit of shock.
Bonnar blood all over the place.
if ortiz wins on top of hunto losing i cant even
So is ’14 Ortiz/Bonnor = ’95 Hogan/Lugar?
Warrior was actually a world champ, though.
I was thinking Hogan/Warrior in WCW.
Please bring Velasquez into the ring…
Tito will get injured on his way down the ramp.
werdum wins bleh
Jessica: 4-7
Burnsy: 3-8
It’s okay. Bellator will make you laugh, and WSOF is pretty good.
I’m sad now.
OH MY GAWD, BELLATOR’S THE NEW WCW!!!
That’s exactly how it feels.
no
Oh snap, that’s one way to beat Mark Hunt.
no
Man that Bellator promo was high comedy.
Hunt be huntin’
hunt hunt hunt
Hello Mark Hunt.
mark hunt mark hunt mark hunt mark hunt mark hunt
If Werdum comes out with green anything, Super Samoan might be in trouble.
I think Bellator set up the Ortiz/Bonnor fight like a wrestling main event because Spike’s not working with TNA anymore.
I love the way Buffer says Doritos.
Is anyone else watching WSOF right now?
I’m watching Bellator more than anything. I can’t wait to see how much of a train wreck the main event is.
Just the UFC for me.
There’s a decent title fight going on. I can’t afford UFC, so I gotta go with the free kickpunching.
no, are there RAD things?
Ill Will broke Chandler’s brain.
aw dang mike chandler :(
I’m not sure what happened in that Bellator fight.
Rogan throwin’ shade at Ellenberger.
Please answer the question, Gastelum.
Kelvin chokes out Ellenburger with cheese
Jessica: 4-6
Burnsy: 2-8
YES! Kelvin is the best in the world.
Scramblin’!
FUCK YES KELVIN!!!
Sweet.
Wow, how are we on the co main event already?
Finishes!
Melvin lost. I now join everyone watching UFC.
There’s only one Iron Mike, damn it.
Poor Menace. Now he’ll be taken even less seriously.
Alas.
Dennis Bermutez lost and Gullard isnt knocked out yet? I need another drink!
NECK SQUISH
lamas taps out bermudez :(
Jessica: 3-6
Burnsy: 2-7
Lamas took advantage of that jab perfectly.
TOO MANY FIGHTS AT ONCE :(
No, you are not the most exciting fighter in the UFC; you are not Demetrious Johnson.
Montano wins by an onslaught of knees!
Jessica: 3-5
Burnsy: 2-6
That wasn’t even fair.
KNEES
Bellator: Cody McKensie Jr just got starched
WSOF: Mellvin vs =Not Melvin starting
UFC: Dont know
Sobriety: Not here bro.
Cheers; the Creemore Springs Kellerbier is delicious.
Hmm, I didn’t know Mexico City was at such a high altitude.
Joe Shilling with a nice comeback KO on Manhoff.