WEEKEND PICKS: BY THE BOOK

08.28.09 9 years ago 2 Comments

Every Friday, we pick the winners to the weekend’s hottest matchups. Home team in ALL CAPS. Follow PUNTE’s action here.

Tonight: White Sox +1.5 over YANKEES. Start spreading the spread…They’re losing today…I want to get a piece of it…New York, New York…Yessss Sir!

ARGONAUTS +6.5 over Stampeders. Also going over 54. The Argos have lost 9 straight games at home, but Calgary (3-4) isn’t faring much better. Toronto gets off the schnide tonight.

Monarchs at LYNX, under 163. Sacremento couldn’t score 80 points in a game if they lowered the nets to 8-1/2 feet. That said, these teams are the two worst in terms of field goal percentage allowed. But 163 is a lot.

Tomorrow: URAWA RED DIAMONDS + 155 over Vissel Kobe. Kobe sucks.

BURNLEY + 2 over Chelsea. I just don’t trust Chelsea to cover. And I love Burnley, who beat Man U two weeks ago, getting two goals when they’ve played in low-scoring games all month.

HULL CITY + 240 over Wolves. Bandwagon pick, as much as picking a 2-2 team can be.

49ers + 7 over COWBOYS. Raise the roof! Oh, wait, they already decided not to.

Sunday: Bears + 2.5 over BRONCOS. Jay Cutler Returns! Facing The Coach Who zzzzzzzzzzz. Call me in September. Which will be Tuesday, actually. Awesome.

