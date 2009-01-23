WEEKEND PICKS: YU NA YOU WANNA…

Every Friday, we pick the winners of the weekend’s hottest matchups. Home team is in ALL CAPS.
LDT over AJ. Yeah, LaDanian Tomlinson may have outlived his usefulness. However, unlike Chargers’ GM A.J. Smith, Tomlinson has actually been doing his job without eliciting the indignation of fans, media, and just about everyone else. Smith had the political capital to get Marty Schottenheimer out of town, but getting rid of Tomlinson will require biting off more than he can chew.
Tonight: PISTONS over Mavericks. Detroit is 13-7 at home, and Dallas is coming off a loss at Milwaukee where the Mavs allowed the Bucks to shoot 58% from the field. And he may not be at the game tonight, but no way in hell Mark Cuban storms the court in Motown.
Saturday: UConn over NOTRE DAME. If Notre Dame wins, they’ll extend their home winning streak to 46 games. In other words, Notre Dame’s home winning streak will not reach 46 games.
ANTONIO MARGARITO over SHANE MOSLEY. Margarito is seven years younger. Plus I’d much rather drink a Margarito than a Mosley. Sounds like some kinda nasal decongestant.
ARLOVSKI over FEDOR. Arlovski will incorporate a straight-up boxing style into his gameplan for this fight, an unconventional tactic that will lend an advantage to the former UFC champ.
Sunday: NHL EAST over NHL West. There are so many stars pulling out of the NHL’s All-Star Game, you’d think they were playing it in Tara Reid.
just wondering if you watch MMA.
not saying arlovski doesnt have a decent chance, but i dont know that he’ll bring in a straight boxing tactic. that seems to be a bad idea because a typical boxing stance would leave him incredibly vulnerable to a takedown after which fedor will rain bombs even from arlovski’s guard.
I wouldn’t bet against Fedor
I also am doubtful about the Arlovski prediction.
I’d beat off to that chick, but I’d just want to beat off again in an hour…
I WOULD MAKE ARLOVSKI LICK MY FUCKING TESTES SATCHEL!
Arlovski would be better off if he’d stop running out of the end zone.
+1 Enrico
Probably not the best idea to train with a boxing coach who knows nothing about MMA. Then again, he does have fangs.
Maybe you should learn a little more about MMA instead of spending all your time watching soccer.
People pull out of Tara Reid because there is no tread left on that tire.
I agree with everyone else when it comes to Fedor…I’m picking Mosley by KO and Fedor by murder in round 1
With people talking about MMA, testicles and beating off all that comes to mind is Butterbean.
If it wasn’t for that one punch, I totally would have nailed that pick.