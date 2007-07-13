WELCOME BACK, BASEBALL!

Um, I guess.

My beloved (not really) Toronto Blue Jays started their inevitable second-half slide with a 7-4 loss to the mighty Red Sox last night. David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez combined to go 5-for-9 and drive in five runs, while Tim Wakefield –- man, I wanted that Dice guy! -– gave up four runs over six innings to become the third Sox pitcher to reach double-digit victories this season.

Jays ace Doc Halladay struggled with um, successful pitching, allowing five runs in a 112-pitch outing over just five innings. Alex Rios — our newest star player the rest of the league couldn’t give a shit about — went 3-for-4 and came a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Slacker. Trade him already.

Other MLB scores: A-Rod hit his league leading 31st dinger in a 7-3 Yankees win over the Rays… Lastings Milledge -– hold on, that’s his name? -– scored the decisive run in the fifth, leading the Mets over the Reds, 3-2… And a bunch of other shit happened, including the Tigers getting jobbed by some ump. -J to the E