WELCOME BACK, BASEBALL!

#Toronto Blue Jays #MLB
07.13.07 11 years ago 40 Comments

Um, I guess.

My beloved (not really) Toronto Blue Jays started their inevitable second-half slide with a 7-4 loss to the mighty Red Sox last night. David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez combined to go 5-for-9 and drive in five runs, while Tim Wakefield –- man, I wanted that Dice guy! -– gave up four runs over six innings to become the third Sox pitcher to reach double-digit victories this season.

Jays ace Doc Halladay struggled with um, successful pitching, allowing five runs in a 112-pitch outing over just five innings. Alex Rios — our newest star player the rest of the league couldn’t give a shit about — went 3-for-4 and came a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Slacker. Trade him already.

Other MLB scores: A-Rod hit his league leading 31st dinger in a 7-3 Yankees win over the Rays… Lastings Milledge -– hold on, that’s his name? -– scored the decisive run in the fifth, leading the Mets over the Reds, 3-2… And a bunch of other shit happened, including the Tigers getting jobbed by some ump. -J to the E

Around The Web

TOPICS#Toronto Blue Jays#MLB
TAGSLESSONS IN CHILD SPORTSMANSHIPMLBTORONTO BLUE JAYS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP