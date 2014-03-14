Well, This Is Certainly One Very Confident Kentucky Wildcats Fan

We’re probably going to be seeing plenty more of this thanks to Seattle Seahawks fan Tim Connors, who declared his NFL team the Super Bowl XLVIII Champs before the 2013 season even began with a tattoo on his forearm. Now, a gentleman named Tyler Black, who goes by “Tyrone” and @Tizzblack on Twitter for what I’m sure are glorious reasons, has become the talk of the pre-NCAA Tournament town thanks to this image of his fresh Kentucky Wildcats ink that he Tweeted yesterday.

Currently at 30/1 odds to win the NCAA Tourney, the Wildcats don’t appear to be as much as a lock to make Tyrone look like a genius in the way that the Seahawks saved Connors from years of scorn, but he told ESPN’s Darren Rovell, who I believe has a Pepsi logo on one ass cheek and a Coke logo on the other, that it doesn’t matter if his team wins or loses, because he believes in the Cats no matter what.

“I’m not delusional,” Black said. “I know we’ve had a rough season. Big Blue Nation is down and the majority of people have no faith in us. But we have faith in ourselves.” (Via ESPN)

As for the response from his friends…

“My friends are loving it,” Black said. “They know it’s typical me.”

And if the Wildcats don’t win the whole thing and their 9th NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship?

“It’s part of my story,” Black said. “If we don’t win, I’ll remember it as the year so many thought we could do it and we didn’t.”

But say what you want about the guy, because he doesn’t care what the haters think. For him it’s just him and a million Kentucky angels high-fiving before their big victory.