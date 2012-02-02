Well Played, Nick Saban. Well Played.

Last year, the University of Alabama caused a minor sh*t storm when the football team set up a live cam to announce and introduce the program’s latest recruiting class on National Signing Day. It wasn’t that people had a problem with the fact that Nick Saban and Co. were bragging about their new studs. No, it was because they had the very not unattractive Briana Baisden assisting them, and people thought that was inappropriate.

Fun fact: People are morons.

So this year, Saban and the Alabama football program stuck to their guns by having yet another fax girl shake her ass for the web cam, and boy did she ever give the National Champion Crimson Tide fans what they wanted. As you can see in the banner pic, this year’s fax girl definitely delivered the goods.

Too bad we were trolled so hard.

(Screen grabs via The University Scoop.)

