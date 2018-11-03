West Virginia Beat Texas Thanks To The Late Heroics Of Will Grier

11.03.18 51 mins ago

Getty Image

Man, there is nothing like good college football, eh? The latest example of this came on Saturday afternoon, when the 13th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers walked into Austin to take on the 17th-ranked Texas Longhorns. It was a wild, back-and-forth, delightfully Big 12 football game, and thanks to the heroics of their star quarterback, West Virginia walked out of Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium with a thrilling 42-41 win.

With 9:38 left, Texas kicked a field goal to go ahead 34-27. Then, in very college football fashion, West Virginia tied things up with an 11-play drive that took less than four minutes. The Mountaineers put the ball in the gut of running back Martell Pettaway, who scampered 13 yards to tie things up.

