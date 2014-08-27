West Virginia QB Says He Kissed Nick Saban’s Daughter. Alabama Plays West Virginia Saturday.

Things just got nasty for this weekend’s West Virgina-Alabama game and it’s got nothing to do with football. Mountaineers quarterback Clint Trickett said his first kiss was Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen. Bruh. Way to anger the beast.
You think Saban cares you were only six-years-old? You think he cares you did it in-between naps and recess? Seriously man, somebody’s going Waterboy on your ass Saturday. Somebody’s going to jump over the line, tear your helmet off and beat you over the head with it. Saban has guys on that team you’ve never seen before, guys the NCAA doesn’t even know about it.
“Who’s #98, I don’t see him in my program.”
“That’s uh….hmm.”
“Well it doesn’t matter now, he just speared Trickett and now he’s kicking him in the head.”
That’s not Saban’s daughter. Kristen isn’t quite that “photogenic”. [www.nydailynews.com]
Oops.
And that’s what I get for googling “Nick Saban” daughter.
No worries, @Andy Isaac – that girl is commonly believed to be K. Saban. Hell, do a GIS and her pic comes up as much as the real K. Saban’s. So does Sara Jean Underwood’s. In short, the world thinks Nick Saban’s daughter is a hell of a lot hotter than she actually is.
That whole #98 part was pretty lame.
Got it…Chief.
Uproxx: where others are derided for lack of investigative journalism, and the photos attached to the lede are incorrect.
That guy is my favorite linebacker since Joe Montana!
