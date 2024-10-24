What To Watch For In College Football, Week 9

Week 9 doesn’t feature the kind of marquee matchup between top 5 teams we’ve been spoiled by this October in college football, but there are still some big games on the schedule that will have serious conference and playoff implications. As we move into the back half of the season, teams can now see the finish line and the task only gets tougher as expectations get heavy and it can get harder and harder for coaches to keep players from thinking too far ahead. This week features a handful of ranked matchups, as well as some rivalry games and a few trap spots as we’ve already seen some big programs get tripped up this season.

The Game Of The Year (Of The Week): No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy (12:00 p.m. ET, ABC)

Notre Dame has gotten its season back on track after it somehow lost a football game to Northern Illinois (remember that!?), as the Irish have won five in a row and have gotten some style points in the process. But now, Marcus Freeman has to get his boys ready to play a team that is undefeated and has won every game by double-figures: Navy.

Yes, the Midshipmen continue to have a lot of the limitations that you should expect out of a service academy. No, that has not been a gigantic problem for them this year, because when they get going on offense, Navy is capable of scoring in bunches behind their standout quarterback Blake Horvath, who is third nationally in QBR and doubles as the team’s top rushing threat. The good news for Notre Dame is that they have a good group of linebackers and a fast, aggressive, well-coached defense, so Horvath is going to need his A+ game and the Midshipmen need to be able to run the ball to open up shots down the field.

On the other side of things, expect the Irish to bank on the fact that they are just a bigger football team in the trenches. Their top three rushers (Jeremiyah Love, Riley Leonard, Jadarian Price) are all averaging six yards a carry, while Leonard hasn’t really got going as a passer since he made his way to South Bend. I don’t expect them to suddenly try to air raid the Midshipmen defense, especially because the strength of Navy’s defense is its ability to take the football away from you — the unit has 10 interceptions in six games, and has three pick sixes on the year.

Lock Into This One: No. 20 Illinois vs. No. 1 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Illini are starting to garner a little bit of buzz as a Big Ten darkhorse, as they responded to a close loss on the road at Penn State with a high-scoring win over Purdue and a win over Michigan. Now, they’re heading to Autzen Stadium for their biggest test of the year against the top-ranked team in the nation, and Illinois is almost certainly going to try to muck this up and lean on the fact that they’re battle tested as they take on the Ducks, which are flying high and are playing in their building for the first time since their thrilling win over Ohio State a few weeks back that had them ascend to the top of the polls.

Both of these teams are going to rely on veteran quarterbacks, reliable pass catchers, and running games that are good at consistently churning out 4-5 yards on the ground. The Ducks are a better and more talented football team, and this game is happening in their building, so I fully expect Dan Lanning to get his guys fired up and ready to take it to Illinois. But few coaches are better at finding ways to keep his team in a game than Bret Bielema, and while my gut says Oregon wins, I’m very interested in what happens if this game is close heading into the fourth quarter.