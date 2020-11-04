Sports

The Latest ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Gaffe Is A Hilariously Wrong Guess At ‘Sir Issac Newton’

Wheel of Fortune is a show that often gets a bad rap compared to its syndication partner, Jeopardy! Gaffes on The Wheel are just more frequent, and there’s a perception that word puzzle games are easier in general compared to a highbrow trivia contest.

The latest gaffe will certainly add to that perception, as a toss-up about a very famous person went awry on Monday night. Proper Names was the category, and after a few letters most people could figure out that scientist Issac Newton was the answer. But the clue had three words in it, and Alex really struggled with the figuring out what that first word is.

She rang in first, though, and then invented someone named “Tom Issac Newton.”

That was quickly shot down, and Brad just as quickly rang in and gave the correct answer. The guess in the toss up round obviously was worth far less than some other misses could be. But of all the gaffes we’ve seen on the show in recent months, this one perhaps got the biggest reaction from people on social media.

You only ever really make a noteworthy appearance on Wheel of Fortune if you do something either very impressive or embarrassing. In this case, at least it was extremely funny.

