WHEN REFEREES DON’T SUCK

By popular demand, here's something you've quite possibly seen elsewhere by now: ACC official Ron Cherry with what may be my new favorite penalty. I always thought "giving someone the business" was something you couldn't do on national television (not to mention a felony), but maybe Ron just uses a looser definition. Like, a really loose definition — I didn't even see a hooker on the field.

