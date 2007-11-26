WHEN REFEREES DON’T SUCK

By popular demand, here's something you've quite possibly seen elsewhere by now: ACC official Ron Cherry with what may be my new favorite penalty. I always thought "giving someone the business" was something you couldn't do on national television (not to mention a felony), but maybe Ron just uses a looser definition. Like, a really loose definition — I didn't even see a hooker on the field.
Site note: This would have been up on Saturday or Sunday, but a family emergency inhibited this weekend's posting. WL apologizes for the scheduling hiccup.
I still have no idea what he means by "giving him the business."
I've actually seen another ref use this terminology somewhere else….can't remember the specifics. It should be every penalty tho. Every time a flag is thrown……giving him the business. Holding–giving him the business. Facemask–giving him the business. And so on.
O/T: Hope all is well with either Matt or Kevin's family.
date rape–giving her the business
The ref in Madden '98 used to say that if you nailed a guy with a delayed hit. Also, hope the emergency has subsided and everything is ok.
also funny was the fact that ref said "69". yes, I am an idiot.
I would still like to know what the penalty exactly was.
Illegal Use of the Hands?
He called him "late for dinner"
Instead of a five yard penalty, number 69 was submitted to noogies and headlocks on the sidelines.
This call was made in the NFL as well.
When #69 pleaded his case he said, "Come on! I was totally joshing him."
[www.youtube.com]
You tube to the rescue again.
Ben Dreith calls Marty Lyons for giving Jim Kelly the business
[www.youtube.com]
Reach around?
Ah punch. That is the version I remember. I thank you.
I wonder if there's a penalty for having a boner on the field?
A With Leather emergency has to be related to a hooker escaping the basement.
That ref just made my Christmas list.
what about the blatant facemask flag in OT in the TN/KY game. In overtime, no penalties are assessed apparently, even with a flag. TN should have a chainsaw to their safeties in OT next weekend.
That's great that they take the time to officiate meaningless college games.
Damn you guys are young. Or just stupid. "Giving him the business" is Old-school wrestling terminology. As in, "He's got Gorgeous George in the corner and he's giving him the business!!!!". Nothing sexual about it. Well, it might be sexual for a few of you fags, but not typically.