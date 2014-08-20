When You Watch This GIF Of Yasiel Puig, You’ll Think He Has Super Powers

By all accounts, Yasiel Puig is a human being. He has a human heart and a human brain. But at some point, probably as a youngin’, Yasiel Puig realized he had special powers. He realized he could do things other people could not.

Take last night for example. After striking out in the third inning, Puig returned to the dugout and slammed his helmet in frustration. That’s when this happened.

Yep, confirmed. Yasiel Puig is a mutant. He’s an X-Men. I don’t even know what I just saw.