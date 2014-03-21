Who's Got NCAA Tournament Headline Jokes? Dayton Flyers Got Headline Jokes

Not to take anything away from all of history’s greatest NCAA Tournament upsets, but the Dayton Flyers probably have a few more bragging rights than most teams. Sure, we could argue about which of yesterday’s upsets was the biggest – ND State over Oklahoma, Harvard over Cincinnati, Dayton over Ohio State – and we could even throw in the fact that Saint Louis overcame a huge deficit with a ridiculous fouling strategy that should have never ever worked, but I’d still say that Dayton’s upset of the Buckeyes was the biggest, because it ruined something like 83% of the nation’s brackets in the Quicken Billion Dollar challenge. Not that anyone was ever going to win that, but on the first game? That’s just awesome.
Anyway, the 11-seed Flyers are rightfully amped about their upset, as is the hometown newspaper, the Dayton Daily News. The whole “THE” thing has always cracked me up, regardless of which school uses it, because there’s only one Ohio State and Florida State, so throwing “THE” in front of it is just excessive. It makes other schools feel unimportant, and our institutions of higher learning should be more inclusive. They all steal money from kids equally.
(Banner via @Sean_Reed, who has since turned his Twitter alerts off)
Here’s a quick history of the “THE,” from a former admissions employee at Ohio State:
When the Morrill Act was passed in 1862, Ohio University was the state’s preeminent public institution, and therefore assumed that they would be awarded the land grant. However, then-Governor Rutherford B. Hayes believed that Ohio needed a public college near the state government, and convinced the legislature to found a new school—the Ohio Agricultural and Mechanical College. This touched off a fierce political rivalry between OU and Ohio A&M, so when the latter changed its name in 1878, it chose “The Ohio State University,” with the “The” intended as a not-so-subtle shot at the folks in Athens.
The rivalry between OU and OSU remained heated until 1906, when Ohio State’s status as Ohio’s flagship public institution was written into law. So, the “THE” was actually meant to make other Ohio public schools seem unimportant, but it’s also part of the school’s actual name.
So it still makes Ohio State seem like self-important douchers.
In fairness, it mostly annoys me when FSU does it.
They are.
-THE Ohio University graduate
Good to know that Ohio State is a cow college.
As an alumni, I really didn’t think much of it. I called it “The Ohio State University” because that’s its official name. The “The” is in the logos. The “The” is on my degree.
It wasn’t cockiness or pompousness; it was just what the name of the school was.