Who’s The Tough Guy Now, Jordin Tootoo?

Hockey players are supposed to be the toughest and meanest athletes on the face of the planet, according to all of the Internet comments sections on anything ever written about hockey. But every now and then we get to witness a crack in the toothless armor of a supposed tough guy hockey player, and it reminds us that deep down, underneath those jerseys, pads and the brawler’s physique, there’s a heart of gold. The latest example comes to us from Grand Rapids Griffins (and Detroit Red Wings) forward Jordin Tootoo, who usually has the reputation of being a bit of a pugilist, but today he’s the Internet’s and hockey’s biggest sweetheart.
This video is a week old, as it was filmed after the Griffins’ final regular season game, but it blew the heck up yesterday once it started making the blog rounds. In it, Tootoo is greeted on the bench by one of the cutest hockey fans you’ll ever see, and because the way he shouts, “TOOTOOOOOO!” is just the most adorable thing since baby pandas sneezing, the brawler made his year by giving him a special present.
I’ve been a fan of TooToo since he played for the Milwaukee Admirals.
The kid’s reaction is pretty great. I would probably react the same way.
This is the best Willy Wonka reboot, and it only lasts 15 seconds.
Grandpa Joe: “Whooahh! Woowww!!”
Not surprising, as hockey players are the best guys for this kind of stuff in the world. And definitely not surprised Tootoo did this as he’s good to fans. I’ve liked him since he was on the Wheatkings. I hope he can get his substance abuse problems under control so he’ll make it back in the nhl soon.
That kid’s smile is a mild antidote for the Stone Crusher news, so thanks.
That was a great reaction by the kid. I’ve seen vids where some sports star or celeb does something great for a kid and they barely react because they’re not really sure what just happened. Kind of takes the steam out of the whole situation. This was perfect though.