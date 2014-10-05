Why Did The NFL Ban Beats By Dre Headphones?

Brands, brands, brands, it’s all about the brands. The NFL made a deal with the Bose corporation in the offseason, effectively eliminating Beats By Dre from the league. The deal means players can no longer wear the headphones during official NFL events, including but not limited to press conferences, pregame TV and on-field interviews.
Here’s more from Recode:
“The NFL has longstanding policies that prohibit branded exposure on-field or during interviews unless authorized by the league. These policies date back to the early 1990s and continue today,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement. “They are the NFL’s policies – not one of the league’s sponsors, Bose in this case. Bose is not involved in the enforcement of our policies. This is true for others on-field.”
Naturally, Beats By Dre isn’t happy about the NFL’s decision. As Brobible notes, the company has spent quite a bit of money on Colin Kaepernick and Richard Sherman.
“Over the last few years athletes have written Beats into their DNA as part of the pre-game ritual,” a Beats spokesperson said. “Music can have a significant positive effect on an athlete’s focus and mental preparedness and has become as important to performance as any other piece of equipment.”
I’m not an audiophile and I didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn last night, but I don’t get the Beats by Dre phenomenon. Seriously, tell me why my $50 pair of Skullcandy can’t do the same damn thing.
As a side note, skullcandy is an overpriced piece of crap, too.
Bose, Beats, Skullcandy… three of the most overhyped headphones sold in your local Sprawlmart.
@ adm.fookbar
Sorry, you are wrong. Bose make audio equipment that is of really, really high quality; they are definitely worth the price. Beats, on the other hand, are all about the image of you wearing them, and sound quality is a secondary, maybe even a tertiary concern. They’re bass-heavy, and not in a good way, either. If you legitimately enjoy listening to music, and not just a shit-ton of bass, then spend your money on Bose.
@Iron Mike Sharpie you did not in all seriousness recommend someone to spend their hard-earned cash on Bose. Overpriced china junk, always has been, always will be. It’s a scam just like Beats. Source: I know the people that manufacture it, also I have ears.
You know the people that manufacture Bose? Oh, like the CEO and whatnot? Or do you mean, like, you know the guys who work in the factory? Do you know all of them? Do you have a copy of the schematics? I assume you’re best bros with the engineers and whatnot, yeah?
Skullcandy, for their $9.99-$19.99 earbud range, are not “overpriced crap.” I have yet to find a pair of workout headphones that fit as well & deliver as deep as Skullcandies do, at that price point.
B.O.S.E = Buy Other Sound Equipment
No highs? No Lows? Must be BOSE!
I got these $10 ones at Target a year ago. I can hear my mad bumpz from Led Zeppelin and Rush on them pretty good.
They’re headphones.
Yeah, Beats are overrated and overpriced, but Skullcandys are horrible AND embarrassing.
eh i’ll stick with my audiology
I personally think its because apple bought beats and the NFL is so pro-microsoft that they just couldnt cheat on them like that.
Or maybe they don’t want shitty headphones representing their league on TV.
is uproxx sponsored by skullcandy?
I still use a $20 pair of Pioneer headphones I got for my birthday in 1991. Still sound terrific.
Oh man, the NFL and Bose really trolled Beats.
You paid $50 for Skullcandy? FIVE-ZERO DOLLARS???
NFL has a endorsement contract with another company
Why would anyone spend more than $10 on Skullcandy? If you’re gonna pay out at least get some Sennheisers or something
I break headphones so frequently that anything more than a $40 spend would infuriate me.
So a company signed an advertisement / endorsement deal with the NFL, and the NFL’s existence is the only reason these men are making 6, 7, and 8 figure salaries… CRY OUT FOR THE INJUSTICE!!!!
Or just wear the damn stuff you’re told to by the billionaires writing your checks.
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah Beats by Dre are terrible. All about the terrible Brand.
$50 for Skullcandy. SUCKA!
Skullcandy was a cool name with a garbage product. Same as Beats by Dre. Any man with any self worth wouldn’t put Dre’s beats in his ear. BOSE, on the other hand, has been around forever for a reason. And yes, they’re overpriced, but you’re paying for quality and not some shitty equipment because of the bling factor.
If you love headphone that over emphasize bass, then Beats are your choice. If you’re a sound quality music nerd, like me, you use Bose or Sennheisers.
Beats By Dre is essentially just a monster of marketing and advertising, that’s all. They spend the majority of their budget on just that, and, because they are freaking everywhere, people scoop them up. This is just fucking with their plan.
I used to work in the music business and many of the awesome studios I got spend some time in usually had a primary $$$$ sound system set-up but they’d also have a secondary ‘crap’ soundsystem set-up. I was curious one time and was asking the engineer why that was and he basically said the ‘crap’ back-up system was sort of an everyman test for the music; if it sounded awesome on speakers that a regular non-audiophile dude would have then they knew they got it right in the record / mix etc.
Beats are fine, they’re overpriced but the quality is fine, the same with Bose. At the end of the day they’re both overpriced headphones but there is an difference between Beats, Bose, Sols and Sennheisers and Skullcandies/Wickeds.
I personally prefer Sols
I generally don’t care about the Beats by Dre phenomenon… except when you see idiots wearing them around the gym. I absolutely do not get that. The last thing I wanna worry about is a big ass 6 foot cord hanging from unweildy over-ear padded headphones making me ears way too hot. It’s just so dumb.