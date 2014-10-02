Why Has ‘Saturday Night Live’ Been So Bad At Sports Parody In Recent Years?

It’s difficult to remember the last time that an upcoming season of Saturday Night Live was facing as much offseason scrutiny and negative buzz from fans and critics as this 40th season. In the months leading up to Chris Pratt’s first hosting gig, there were stories of unrest, finger-pointing and eventually cast members being released as everyone tried to answer the long-looming question – What the hell is wrong with this show? With the departures of beloved cast members like Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis and Bill Hader, each episode of the 39th season seemed to be lost and generally void of big laughs, and that’s obviously a problem for a show that is supposed to be the height of television comedy. So for the 40th season, changes were made, lineups were shuffled and one new cast member was brought on board to replace the departed comics whose names we can barely even remember.

The result was yet another uneven and mostly boring episode of Saturday Night Live that failed to capitalize on the talents of the cast and the incredible charm of host Chris Pratt, while offering very few memorable moments. However, some TV critics were a lot kinder in their own reviews of the 40th season’s first episode, like my colleague Josh Kurp, who enjoyed more of the show than he disliked, while still being left with the same “Who farted?” face that I had after that terrible animal hospital sketch. Deadline’s Mike Fleming called the episode a “hot mess,” while the Boston Herald offered that it “served up the expected,” Slate labeled it “the best episode in a while,” The Hollywood Reporter dropped its standards to call it “almost very good,” and Newsday wrote that it was “sporadically very good.” Compared to most other seasons, I’d say these reviews are both generous and somewhat optimistic.

However, as I watched the episode early Sunday morning, I never mentally escaped the cold open. The rest of the show could have featured brilliant and hilarious sketches that made “More Cowbell” look like Gilly, but I would have never noticed because I couldn’t believe how terrible SNL’s NFL mockery was. I know this has become a broken record cliché for SNL complaints but – and say it with me – how could the writers not come up with something better with all of the time they had? After all, the NFL spent the summer (and beyond) as a parody of itself, basically handing material to Saturday Night Live on a silver platter.

Did NBC, as the home of Sunday Night Football, hand down some sort of warning to Lorne Michaels and Colin Jost to back off and not skewer/destroy/annihilate the network’s best source of ratings that isn’t The Voice or The Biggest Loser? Or was the preparation for Season 40 just so lazy and corny that the writers honestly thought that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell bumbling his way through a press conference, accidentally saying “We fight women” instead of “We fight 4 women,” and bookended by Kenan Thompson and Jay Pharoah delivering vague impressions of analysts, the edgiest take they could come up with? Let’s compare this cold open with some other recent NFL parody/coverage and then rank them on delivery and execution.

Now, here’s Jon Stewart’s takedown of the NFL ‘s handling of the Ray Rice domestic violence situation on The Daily Show from September 10:

Of course, that was followed by The Colbert Report’s often more ridiculous take, this time on Adrian Peterson’s child abuse accusations, and more specifically, one media outlet’s coverage of the story:

Finally, South Park decided to go for everyone’s throats in the ongoing Washington Redskins controversy (I’ve only included the YouTube preview clip here, as to spare you Hulu’s autoplay ads, so watch the entire “Go Fund Yourself” episode here):

Final rankings: 1) South Park, 2) The Daily Show, 3) The Colbert Report, 4) Saturday Night Live. And I think No. 4 is being generous there, because I probably could have broken South Park into 20 clips and counted them all individually. (Especially the Jerry Jones stripper joke that must be included because it was basically one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.)