Why Has ‘Saturday Night Live’ Been So Bad At Sports Parody In Recent Years?

The result was yet another uneven and mostly boring episode of Saturday Night Live that failed to capitalize on the talents of the cast and the incredible charm of host Chris Pratt, while offering very few memorable moments. However, some TV critics were a lot kinder in their own reviews of the 40th season’s first episode, like my colleague Josh Kurp, who enjoyed more of the show than he disliked, while still being left with the same “Who farted?” face that I had after that terrible animal hospital sketch. Deadline’s Mike Fleming called the episode a “hot mess,” while the Boston Herald offered that it “served up the expected,” Slate labeled it “the best episode in a while,” The Hollywood Reporter dropped its standards to call it “almost very good,” and Newsday wrote that it was “sporadically very good.” Compared to most other seasons, I’d say these reviews are both generous and somewhat optimistic.
However, as I watched the episode early Sunday morning, I never mentally escaped the cold open. The rest of the show could have featured brilliant and hilarious sketches that made “More Cowbell” look like Gilly, but I would have never noticed because I couldn’t believe how terrible SNL’s NFL mockery was. I know this has become a broken record cliché for SNL complaints but – and say it with me – how could the writers not come up with something better with all of the time they had? After all, the NFL spent the summer (and beyond) as a parody of itself, basically handing material to Saturday Night Live on a silver platter.
Did NBC, as the home of Sunday Night Football, hand down some sort of warning to Lorne Michaels and Colin Jost to back off and not skewer/destroy/annihilate the network’s best source of ratings that isn’t The Voice or The Biggest Loser? Or was the preparation for Season 40 just so lazy and corny that the writers honestly thought that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell bumbling his way through a press conference, accidentally saying “We fight women” instead of “We fight 4 women,” and bookended by Kenan Thompson and Jay Pharoah delivering vague impressions of analysts, the edgiest take they could come up with? Let’s compare this cold open with some other recent NFL parody/coverage and then rank them on delivery and execution.
Now, here’s Jon Stewart’s takedown of the NFL ‘s handling of the Ray Rice domestic violence situation on The Daily Show from September 10:
Of course, that was followed by The Colbert Report’s often more ridiculous take, this time on Adrian Peterson’s child abuse accusations, and more specifically, one media outlet’s coverage of the story:
Finally, South Park decided to go for everyone’s throats in the ongoing Washington Redskins controversy (I’ve only included the YouTube preview clip here, as to spare you Hulu’s autoplay ads, so watch the entire “Go Fund Yourself” episode here):
Final rankings: 1) South Park, 2) The Daily Show, 3) The Colbert Report, 4) Saturday Night Live. And I think No. 4 is being generous there, because I probably could have broken South Park into 20 clips and counted them all individually. (Especially the Jerry Jones stripper joke that must be included because it was basically one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.)
I’ve refrained from being that guy on the Internet, but I can’t hold back anymore: I’m continually shocked to learn that people have watched SNL since like, 1993.
Hot taek, I know, but seriously: People still watch SNL?
It’s difficult to take your statement at face value. I can understand you saying you haven’t watched it since then but you seriously have no conception of the popularity of Will Ferrell or the Digital Shorts? Like you’re not aware other people are fans of those things….I think you’re being disingenuous.
People watch a popular thing that’s always talked about on the Internet, even though you haven’t in 21 years? SHOCKING.
what mr goat faced killer said.
What jamrorange said
As a history of sports comedy on SNL, this is pretty brilliant. Not sure it answers its opening question, though.
So many of the SNL that I like are toothless that I almost have forgotten that SNL is allowed to be “mean.” I blame this on the near lack of stand ups on the show. Improv comedians aren’t generally the roughest of people. This show could use a Norm MacDonald voice.
..SNL sketches…
Excellent point that I don’t think anyone (ie: Lorne Michaels) has thought of in a while.
Jost doesn’t appear up to the task as head writer. The cast features a lot of performers with either musical comedy or absurdist anti-comedy backgrounds with very little in-between. The cast is not well rounded. Maybe the addition of Michael Che and Pete Davidson will give the show the edge it’s missing.
A big part of the problem could be that whole “it’s not funny if you don’t watch this sport or this team” thing. But then again, you could say that any time they do a pop culture parody. Who knows what they’re doing over there.
I did love the recent sketch where Melissa McCarthy played an insane, abusive basketball coach, though. And that one where Amy Poehler was the girl with the perfect NCAA bracket, even though she never watched basketball and picked teams based on arbitrary reasons like cutest mascot. Those are solid even if you don’t know the first thing abot college sports.
The Sheila Kelly basketball coach was amazing, and was still funny when they went back to it again to have her run for Congress or whatever, but a lot of that is that Melissa McCarthy is terrific at playing unhinged characters and it wasn’t long enough to wear out her welcome.
One of the major issues is that while his impressions are quite good, Jay Pharoah seems to have trouble making the leap from good impression to funny impression.
I wonder if part of the problem is the large number of comedy shows on TV. These pay more and probably require less work than SNL. There are a lot more channels out there now, than 20 years ago. I don’t know enough about the industry to say but when I think about shows like Happy Endings, The League, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the 12 or so new comedy shows that come around each season with high level actors… It might dilute the pool a bit.
I wonder if the writers actually watch and enjoy sports? I would be that they don’t. It seems to me like the room is probably made up of a bunch of Ivy League nerds who have no interest in sports and that is why the sports things they do write are always so easy and superficial, because they have no knowledge base to go deeper into the issues surrounding various sports.
Also, watching the All Drug Olympics sketch made me realize how much i miss “remotes” on Weekend Update. When was the last time WU when away from the desk for any sort of skit? I can’t even remember.
When your first skit after the host’s monologue is a weird He-Man/Thunderkats skit that was really done to get Ariana Grande in a She-Ra costume you know you are in for a long unfunny season.
It’s terrible at sports because the writers & cash members probably aren’t into sports.
/shocked face.
*cast. fucking A.
I would venture a guess that the internet has made hay mocking everything that goes on in society so quickly that SNL is having a hard time trying to make jokes about something 2 weeks later.
I think it was Hannibal Buress on Seth Meyers talking about working at SNL and wanting to do a basetball sketch, but head writer Seth had to point out to him that it was an idea that required multiple out of building locations, and the fact that none of the cast would look believable as athletes. So to do a really good sports sketch, it would require the bit to be filmed instead of live, and since the vast majority of the cast won’t be good athletes, they’d have to play up how terrible they were. Hence the synchronized swimming and bad figure skating bits.
Brooks Wheelan could have played an NBA player or something since he was so tall but they fired the shit outta that guy. Welp.
ray ramano sweet sassy molassy
This. Get out your checkbook and pay grandma for the rubdown
Has there ever been a time when people cheered the current iteration of SNL? It seems like we’re always harking back to the great days of yesteryear.
As for sports specifically, I thought the cold open of the season premiere was really poor, as the article states. However I thought the player intros where instead of saying what college they go to, they say what crimes they committed, was great. Also in terms of recent sports stuff, Jay Pharoah as Stephen A Smith is GOLD. As is Jay Pharaoah as Shaq with Keenan as Charles Barkley. So I wouldn’t say they’ve been botching the sports stuff for a while, they just have had a few swings and misses. Which every generation has.
Wait…SNL has only done bad sports sketches? I thought all SNL sketches were bad. Color me informed.
Better questions is why has SNL been so bad, in general, since the 90s?
If you didn’t laugh at that Sharpe impression, I’m sorry but you’re a monster.
The growing bowtie was terrific.
Norm MacDonald’s OJ joke and his ESPY host spot are the only salvageable sports-related things that can be attributed to SNL.
*In recent years, I mean.*
No mention of “Space Olympics?”
YOU’RE A WINNER!
You could have stopped at bad and you would a more appropriate title.
And the answer would obviously be, because it hasn’t been funny in years.
The ESPN women’s classic skits are the high point for me. There is a level below the douche jokes of color commentators that are so dumb that is perfect. Also, great lines like “Trying to avoid the stork? Well us this little VAGINA cork. Today’s Sponge. 80% AFFECTIVE!”
I miss Forte and Sudeikis
A few years ago, they did an amazing Notre Dame on NBC promo parody when ND was really terrible. It ran at 10 to 1 and people online were actually a bit confused whether it was fake or not. As a certified ND hater in ND country, I have searched for it forever with no success.
The days of “Run, Catch, and Throw Like a Girl Olympics” are long behind us.