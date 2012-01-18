Why Is Dwight Howard Leaving Orlando Again?

Last night, the Orlando Magic advanced to 10-3 on the season, good enough for first place in the Eastern Conference Southeast Division, and you think people would be talking more about it but two things are stopping them:

1) Only one of their wins has come against a team with a record above .500 (Portland). B) Dwight Howard wants out of Orlando ASAP so that’s the only thing worth talking about.

The latest rumor surrounding Howard and his request to be traded has him looking at the Los Angeles Clippers, but that rumor shrank like Miami Heat owner Micky Arison’s net worth in 2011 when it was debunked by Howard himself last night after the game.

“Right now, I’m with the Magic,” Howard said. “That’s the only thing that matters.” In December, Howard told Magic officials that he wants a trade. At the time, Howard and his agent told the team that Howard would welcome a trade to the Mavericks, the Lakers or the Nets. After Tuesday night’s win, Howard joked about what he views as saturation coverage of his future plans. He quipped: “Sources say Dwight Howard is signing with the Harlem Globetrotters.” (Via the Orlando Sentinel)

Haha, hilarious joke, guy who has hijacked his franchise and doesn’t think 44% from the line is a bad thing.

I get a big kick out of everyone talking about Howard’s intentions, desires and plans, because he’s the only person who actually knows and it seems like half the time he doesn’t even know what he wants. Magic fans are super pissed because the team is winning and he claims he wants to play for a team that is built to win, but even this 10-3 squad was spanked by Oklahoma City, Chicago and freaking Detroit, so it has failed to prove that it can win when it matters.

So I assume that Howard is more aware of this than anyone and that’s why he wants out. Or maybe it’s something more serious like him possibly seeing an increase in child support payments in the near future, as Magic guard Chris Duhon told some of my friends at an Orlando bar last weekend. Or maybe he’s just tired of my buried ledes.

We may never know.

(Image via Reuters.)