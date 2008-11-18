WIDE RIGHT 2.0

Last night’s Browns-Bills game was brutally insipid for three quarters, then it magically turned into a great game in the 4th quarter. That final period opened with a Browns 72-yard touchdown run followed immediately by a Bills 98-yard kickoff return for a score, and it closed with dueling field attempts: Phil Dawson connected from 56 yards with 1:39 remaining to give the Browns a 29-27 lead, then Rian Lindell missed a 47-yarder in the final minute. By inches. Wide right.

No, it’s not as bad as losing the Super Bowl on a missed field goal. But it’s kind of like a girlfriend leaving you the same way your wife did 18 years ago.

As brutal as that was for Buffalo fans, it was an exciting finish to a game that was otherwise a collection of Trent Edwards interceptions (three in the first four possessions) and Braylon Edwards drops (countless and inexcusable). It even overshadowed the shoddy coaching — Dick Jauron stopped trying as soon as Buffalo reached the outer limits of field goal range, and Romeo Crennel… well, let’s not give him the nuclear codes just yet. Besides, he’s still fat.

(thanks to KSK’s Christmas Ape for the screen caps; video after the jump should NOT be watched by Bills fans)