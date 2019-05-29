Baseball is a beautiful sport. It’s also the only sport that, because of tradition or whatever, is not allowed to begin its games until a non-baseball player throws a pitch to someone. The folks who tend to do this will usually do an ok job, but when someone messes up, it gets a whole lot of attention.

This happened on Tuesday night before the Chicago White Sox played host to the Kansas City Royals. Here is the first pitch, which hits the cameraman standing a few feet away from the mound.

Let's just say there was some shaky command on tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.#Royals | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3YT5YsH3o — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

Everyone seemed to find it extremely funny, ostensibly because, well, it was extremely funny. It was the classic issue of a release point just being a bit off, only there was a person standing there with a camera photographing the whole ordeal, which made it a bit different from this pitch from the same night by Marlins starter Trevor Richards.