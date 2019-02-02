Wilson And MCM Are Teaming Up To Make Luxury ‘The Duke’ Game Balls

Wilson

It’s a fun fact that every point scored in NFL history has been done using a Wilson football, but the latest creation from the sporting goods manufacturer isn’t meant more for the display case than the gridiron.

Wilson has partnered with luxury brand MCM to put a special version of The Duke on sale in Atlanta before Super Bowl LIII kicks off on Sunday. MCM, known around the world for leather goods, teamed up with the football manufacturer to pair some high-end fashion with the pigskin football fans are used to seeing on the field on Sundays.

“This is the second collaboration between Wilson and MCM, but the first with the Official Wilson NFL game ball,” Amanda Lamb, global marketing director for Wilson Football, told Uproxx.

The first collaboration was a basketball that featured MCM’s logo on every panel. This football, however, mixes the traditional look of “The Duke” with MCM’s Visetos design.