Wilson And MCM Are Teaming Up To Make Luxury ‘The Duke’ Game Balls

02.02.19 1 hour ago

Wilson

It’s a fun fact that every point scored in NFL history has been done using a Wilson football, but the latest creation from the sporting goods manufacturer isn’t meant more for the display case than the gridiron.

Wilson has partnered with luxury brand MCM to put a special version of The Duke on sale in Atlanta before Super Bowl LIII kicks off on Sunday. MCM, known around the world for leather goods, teamed up with the football manufacturer to pair some high-end fashion with the pigskin football fans are used to seeing on the field on Sundays.

“This is the second collaboration between Wilson and MCM, but the first with the Official Wilson NFL game ball,” Amanda Lamb, global marketing director for Wilson Football, told Uproxx.

The first collaboration was a basketball that featured MCM’s logo on every panel. This football, however, mixes the traditional look of “The Duke” with MCM’s Visetos design.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl
TAGSMCMSUPER BOWLsuper bowl 53Wilson

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP