Wimbledon is known for all-whites and pomp and circumstance, but for Nicolas Mahut, it’s mostly been a house of horrors. Mahut, you may remember, had one of the longest Wimbledon matches in history against John Isner in 2010. It was a grueling match that took more than 11 hours and three days to complete and, what’s worse, he lost the last set, 70-68, to lose the match.

It’s hard to imagine having a worse time at the most famous lawn tennis facility in the world, but he got pretty close on Saturday when in the Wimbledon men’s doubles final. Mahut was paired with against Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the finals. Sports are riddled with war metaphors and it’s uncouth and unfair, but this tennis match included this shot, so…

Meanwhile during the men’s doubles final. This is in slow motion imagine it in real time. Mahut is actually going to continue playing what a warrior. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/b7N0ZAd077 — Joshua 🦅🇳🇬 (@big_man_joshyy) July 13, 2019

Seriously, he kept playing after that. And that’s when the worst thing that could possibly happen in a sport with balls routinely moving more than 120 miles per hour. But first, let’s talk about Woody Harrelson, who is somehow an important component to this whole thing.

ESPN showed Harrelson a number of times during the match, and it certainly paid off when a player in the final got hit in the Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine. Seriously, even if your laptop is dying and you have a few moments of juice left on your cell phone or even if you’re in a public place, please spend your precious battery to watch the video below.