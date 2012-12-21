With Leather Book Club: Tank Abbott’s ‘Befor There Were Rules: Bar Brawler’ Part 8

Part 1 – Foreword, Prologue, Chapter 1 | Part 2 – Chapters 2-4 | Part 3 – Chapters 5-7 | Part 4 – Chapters 8-10 | Part 5 – Chapters 11-13 | Part 6 – Chapters 14-16 | Part 7 – Chapters 17-19
Today’s installment is a big one, as Bar Brawler becomes 50 Shades Of Tank with a Walter Foxx sex scene. ENJOY.
Chapter Twenty – Behind the Eight Ball:
Walter immediately calls up Wittless about his appeal being denied. Wittless thinks that since a year has passed, Walt probably won’t have to serve the six months. Walt is still mad, though, so that means Walt is drinking (He’s conscious, so that means Walt is drinking). Poppa Chulo joins Walt and they drink for a while, but then Walter’s all alone again (Well, other than Dog Fuhrer).
Walt wakes up and heads to the boxing gym, but there’s nobody to spar with, so he just beats the mess out of a heavy bag. Then Walter heads to Wong Beach State to check on his diploma status, with Adolf in the truck with him. Hitler Dog gets in the way of Walt’s mirrors, and Walter almost hits a car when he tries to merge onto the freeway on ramp. Walt tries to apologize, but both driver and passenger flip him off relentlessly. Walt’s had enough of this, so he pulls over, as does the other car. The passenger gets out, while his lady-driver friend remains inside the vehicle. The guy charges Walt, but gets punched in the face a bunch (Less than full power, Walt doesn’t want to seriously hurt the guy). The dude keeps charging, and Walt turns into future Chuck Liddell, sprawling and brawling until the guy is a bloody mess. Walt throws him down a few times, but the guy keeps getting back up despite getting trounced and his lady friend screaming at him to get back in the car. After an extended beating, the guy finally just lays down, giving Walter time to get back in his truck and drive off.
Walt finally reaches his destination of Wong Beach State college and finds out he’s got enough credits to graduate, but still needs to take a math class. Walt heads home, grills up a cheeseburger and after dinner, gets a visit from Poppa Chulo and Rolando. They start drinking and after a few games of foosball, Walt decides that Jerome La Mentiroso needs to get beaten up for his lies.
Rolando parks away from any street lights about 20 yards from La Mentiroso’s house at 2:00 AM, and he and Poppa Chulo walk to Jerome’s house while Walter stays near the car as the getaway driver. Rolando and Chulo knock on the door and then drag Jerome inside once the door is open. Walt hears the screams of pain and wishes it could be him doling out the beating. Things go quiet for a moment, but then Walt hears Amy, Jerome’s girlfriend, scream out, only to be silenced a second later. Rolando and Poppa Chulo jog back to the car and Walt drives out of danger. Rolando and Poppa Chulo regale Walt with the tale of how two guys totally gave an unsuspecting dude and his girlfriend what for, and everyone has a good laugh about it (Everyone that’s a horrible shithead, that is). Walt drives back to his place and gives his minions some cash and instructions to lay low in Tijuana for a few weeks.
Fight Stats:
• Did Walter fight? Yes!
• Walter’s opponent – 5’8” 200 pounds
• Did Walter get hit? No (3 takedowns attempted)
• Walter’s Compu-Strike Numbers – 12+ standing arm strikes, 2 takedowns, 2+ ground arm strikes
Key lines: “It isn’t enough that the carpet has been pulled out from underneath me, it has to shock me too.”
Yes, Walt, because a minor static electricity zap is really concerning when a six month assault charge is looming.
“No more Mr. Good Guy bullshit.”
Yes, now is the time to start being a jerk.
“I spin around to meet his charge and blast this short scumbag with full phasers and a spread of photon torpedoes.”
Wow, this is quite a revelation. I wonder what iteration of Star Trek Walter likes the most.
“The lions of the coliseum have come to eat you and GUESS WHO SENT THEM?”
It was me, Austin, it was me all along!
“I drive out of town to the last stoplight in Sea Lion Beach, take a right, and make the long familiar drive through the Navel Weapons Yard.”
Nothing noteworthy about this line, I just wanted to laugh at another of Tank’s typographical errors in what I assume was a meticulously edited novel.
“Poppa Chulo mounted him and started jacking him while I kicked him in the ribs.”
I’ll admit that I’m immature enough to laugh at the ‘he started jacking him’ line. SCREW YOU, WALTER FOXX, I’M STILL NICER THAN YOU!
I am honestly surprised it took this late in the novel for Walter to bang someone. Blurgh.
This is kind of like Mick Foley’s book, where there is a lot of focus on the early parts of his life and career, except Mick did interesting things with his life, and wasn’t absolutely awful.
Your spark notes are very funny though
Thanks, new friend!
Oh dear god who has abandoned us all, why would you ever type that sex scene line out??
Well, at least you’ve changed my mind about wanting to read this book before I got to that part.
Because I’m a jerk and don’t want to suffer alone. Salting the earth.
Lobby, I hope you can be cleansed after all of this.
like tank/walt, i have only sweet lady booze to turn to now.
The mental image that one, small snippet of the “adult situations” scene left in my head literally made my stomach roll. I’m not even being “internet-y” either, it literally made me sick to my stomach. Damn you, Walter Foxx .. Why couldn’t you just go dance with 3 Count?
He’s a buncha barfs
Mobsy dear, you know I love you, but I hope I never have to read anything like that ever again, and part of me may never forgive you.
i’m very sorry :(
I promise if there are any other ADULT SITUATIONS in the last three chapters, or the upcoming two novels, I will keep the horrors to myself.
My formal apology begins with this baby sloth and ends never.
Again, I’m sorry to everyone for what I have done. :(
S’okay. If anything, you should be getting apologized to for having to read everything around that sentence.
BABY SLOTH. FORGIVEN. ALL HAIL MOBSY.
Hooray!
You really scared me with the 50 shades of tank comment. No amount of kids movies could cure that. Keep up the good work Shellfish Mafia.
PS, If you decided to continue the MMA book review/ recap business, maybe Gary Goodridge’s book could be next
Hmm, I’ll have to look into that. I’ve got Hughes’s book because I’ve read the Sherdog (I think) review and want to find out if it’s exaggerated or if Matt’s really that horrible.
You could switch it up and go low fighter ( Tank, Gary, someone else), and then big name ( Brock, Matt, ect) but I can help but feel like this turns into report writing in high school every week
Great, as always! Can we vote on what our next book club book will be?
I guess it’s up to what Brandon wants to put up. But you can definitely suggest books!
I humbly suggest we do Dennis Rodman’s autobiography, because I got it for Christmas when I was like 12 and I’m pretty sure I still have it in a box somewhere. Oh, and it’s the worm, and he’s pretty great.
Yep, you are still my favorite Mobsy.
And that’s WITH me loving a Chikarbermetrics reference from Fembot.
So, you know….. high praise.
“I spin around to meet his charge and blast this short scumbag with full phasers and a spread of photon torpedoes.”
You leave my schtick alone, or I’ll sic…uh, VINCE on you! Guy’cha!
Yeah, and Burnsy rolls now! And Uff is a marine! Actually, imagining Vince, Burnsy, and Matt like hobo-fighting Tank is great. And then Danger Guerrero could spite him with a MS Paint drawing! LET’S GO UPROXX FORCE!!!
Take it easy, Champ. Why don’t you sit this next one out, stop talking for a while.