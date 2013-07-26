With Leather Live Discussion: UFC On Fox 8 – Johnson Vs. Moraga

Demetrious Johnson won his UFC Flyweight Championship with a split decision over Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152 a little less than one year ago, and it wasn’t notable because two talented fighters put on a hell of a show for their up-and-coming division, but because the crowd basically booed them the whole time. Such is the Sisyphisian boulder of the UFC’s little guys, as they try to succeed and build credibility in a sport that is followed by fans that generally love watching the bigger guys beat the crap out of each other.
Of course, fans of Johnson – and a really pissed off Dana White – will also point out that his last fight, a unanimous decision title defense over John Dodson at UFC on Fox 6 (above), was entertaining as hell and tomorrow night’s main event title match against John Moraga at UFC on Fox 8 at the Key Arena in Seattle won’t be anything different. And even if you’re still being stubborn about watching a 5-foot-3 champ in a main event, it’s a free fight, so what the hell are you complaining about?
I will admit that I’m most excited about the night’s other big match between Rory MacDonald and Jake Ellenberger, as the young and exciting welterweights are two of my favorite guys in the business. And, as Ellenberger has pointed out, this is more than likely a fight to determine the next No. 1 contender in the quest to upset UFC Welterweight Champ Georges St-Pierre, who will next defend his title against the current No. 1 contender Johny Hendricks at UFC 167.
Of course, there are a few problems with Ellenberger’s assertion, with the first being that if GSP loses to Hendricks, he’ll automatically get a rematch (unless he retires, but let’s not get WAY too far ahead of ourselves here) and the other being that Hendricks would still warrant consideration. And if MacDonald wins tonight and Hendricks loses in November, we’ll also have to worry about the fact that MacDonald claims he won’t fight GSP for the title. Damn it, guys. There are no loyalties in mixed martial arts.
As for the rest of the card, I’m pretty stoked for the two women’s fights, as the growth of that division is essential to keeping it from dying off, and the fights we’ve seen since Ronda Rousey’s championship debut have mostly been impressive. As always, you can check out our own Lobster Mobster’s handy dandy primer right here.
Join us tomorrow night at 5 PM ET for three hours of preliminary fights on FX (or 4 PM ET for the Facebook fights if you’re frisky), followed by UFC on Fox 8 live on, well, Fox at 8 PM ET.
I got home just in time to see Mighty Mouse win by sub. That was some sweet jits.
Thanks again, everyone. Pretty good night over all!
Congrats to Mighty Mouse, fought a great fight.
Mighty Mouse for all the wins!!!
I didn’t even see him tap.
II often forget that guys can scream in agony to tap, too.
I think it was verbal. Watch replay
Do you think Johnson paints himself up so he can be the Yellow Bastard for Halloween every year?
ALL THE TAKEDOWNS
My brain can’t keep up with trying to judge these 125 fights. I still have concussion-like symptons from the Mighty Mouse/Creepy fights
These guys could probably beat me in a foot race. I’m not positive, but I think they could.
Later, Moraga will climb on Johnson’s shoulders and they’ll fight Cain Velasquez.
I don’t understand the hate, this is a sport. Guy’s train hard and conjure up a game-plan to implement. Rory did that successfully, stopped what seemed an already cautious Ellenberger with great technical stand-up.
Same, his tweets leading up to the fight were great.
I like Rory, so I’m glad he won. Again, I’m just really surprised that Jake didn’t go all in.
I guess it’s just that – what the viewer enjoys. I do love guys just putting it all out there hugely, but I also appreciate game-plans being executed and great technical ability on display. It wasn’t the most exciting fight, that’s fair. I was more praising the ability of Rory, who was engaging.
THIS is what sells PPVs. (via Zombie Prophet)
So, are you willing to say with absolute honesty that you thoroughly enjoyed and was entertained every second of the 15 minutes of that match? I am willing to sign in blood that I enjoyed and was entertained for exactly ZERO seconds of that match.
I am not trying to be confrontational, but look at it through the context of the viewer. A “technically precise fight” can make for a really lousy and boring tv show that many are watching for thrills and excitement.
For some reason my comments aren’t posting, but I agree with you. It’s just frustrating to see all the build up and then so little action. I’m just disappointed that Jake didn’t go for it in those final minutes.
I love when Chael tries to fire off a thought and then stalls.
Did that guy just say he had to fight nine days after he had a baby?
Hopefully Mighty Mouse can save the day!
Appreciate Rory’s footwork and jab, good stuff.
I agree. It’s remarkable how they can stymie their opponents like that. Even if we want to see blood.
I just checked Twitter to see the purists lecturing the boo birds about how it was a chess match.
If the judges make this a tie, I might joygasm. PLEASE SHITTY JUDGES!!!
Dana White needs to find a major dis-incentive to guys fighting “not to lose”. A good example would be not giving the winner of this fight progression in the title picture. Fuck these guys for making MMA shitty.
Jake looks like he’s been training with Nick Diaz.
And Rory definetly look like he’s been training with GSP
Right now, I’d predict that a GSP-Rory fight would be the two of them reading books for five rounds.
I just turned on X-Men: The Last Stand. That’s how boring this fight is.
I am finding a good deal for easy insert catheters. You know, so I can stuff shit in my dickhole.
Dana White should fire both of these guys on the spot RIGHT NOW.
Aside-UFC 8 is my all time fave UFC.
The Macdonald Shimmy drives the hipster women in Seattle crazy
Do they know they only have three rounds?
I’m really glad these guys hate each other. The UFC Is really lacking in that department right now.
Burnsy, is Bradford gonna take the next step this year or what? Inquiring fantasy owners want to know
I just started working on this year’s fantasy guide. I want him to be good, I really do. But that offense looks awful on paper.
Seriously,what does Rory do after this win? Call out Condit again? At some point you gotta look at all the nice things Georges has and want to have those things
wow, this is, Rampage/Rashad level of heat here. Sheeit.
No, I meant that season of Ultimate Fighter. Genuine hate.
Don’t you dare try to curse this fight like that
Oh! What if we call that tatted up bro from the commercial “Cocky Rooster”?
Jerramy Stevens and Hope Solo are just researching for their next domestic incident.
Now it’s Ellenberger vs Canadian Patrick Bateman!
Voelker just got dunked on.
LobMob,long time no type.Your thouGHTS on Vitor vs Kennedy?
i hope timmy beats him up
Really wish I could find my remote to rewind
GONG! Lawler is like Quasimodo ringing them bells!
Give him Munoz