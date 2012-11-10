With Leather Live Discussion: UFC On Fuel 6

Since we last discussed Saturday’s UFC on Fuel 6 event – you know, the one with the brand new ring girls that more than make up for a lack of Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste – there has been another change of note to the preliminary fight card. Kyung Ho Kang will no longer be fighting Alex Caceres. If Dana White could have replaced Kang with a guy named Kodos, I think the Internet would have exploded. Alas, Kang has been replaced by Motonobu Tezuka, who has won 12 of his last 13. Other than that, the rest of the card hasn’t changed and it still looks fantastic. And for those of you joining us for the 7 PM ET re-broadcast, check out Lobster Monster’s awesome-as-always primer.

In the main event, former UFC middleweight champion Rich “Ace” Franklin will face off against former Strikeforce champion Cung Le, but we’re going to be doing the typical With Leather Live Discussion starting from the very first bout between David Mitchell and Lim Hyun-Gyu, which you may remember was the first fight that changed Riki “Killer Bee” Fukuda and Tom DeBlass. Hopefully there won’t be any other changes.

But this UFC event is just a tad different from the past PPV events that we’ve covered. This one, obviously, is live from China, which means that it will air on Fuel TV… at 9 AM ET. Is that too early for you? No. Because I’ll be up bright and early to watch the live action and chat the whole way through. Then I’ll also be back for the 7 PM ET re-broadcast on Fuel TV to watch it all over again and chat it up as well. Don’t worry, I’ll be doing my best to play spoiler police in case anyone tries to get funny.

So join us at either time, as we may have some special guests stopping by

