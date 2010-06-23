With Leather’s Totally Unbiased Preview of Algeria vs. U-S-A! U-S-A!

WHAT - ARE YOU - PREPARED - TO DO?

Get our your vuvuzelas: it’s time to skip out of work and watch the USA’s match versus Algeria (kick-off at 10 a.m. Eastern) in the U.S. team’s final match in group play. Despite the disappointing tie against Slovenia, the Americans can still win the group outright with a win and a little help from England in their match against the surprisingly tough Slovenes.

If you’re late arriving to the USMNT bandwagon, don’t worry: this is America, there’s always PLENTY of room left on the bandwagon. The only thing you Johnny-Come-Latelys need to do is watch these two videos in immediate succession just before kick-off, AND GET PUMPED:

GRRRRRRAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!!! U-S-A! U-S-A!

Clint Dempsey wants to know: are you going to do something, or are you just gonna stand there and bleed?

(Bottom photo via. Five Things to Watch for by Grant Wahl. Jokes about the game by DJ Gallo. He thinks he’s people!)

