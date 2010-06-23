With Leather’s Totally Unbiased Preview of Algeria vs. U-S-A! U-S-A!

Get our your vuvuzelas: it’s time to skip out of work and watch the USA’s match versus Algeria (kick-off at 10 a.m. Eastern) in the U.S. team’s final match in group play. Despite the disappointing tie against Slovenia, the Americans can still win the group outright with a win and a little help from England in their match against the surprisingly tough Slovenes.

If you’re late arriving to the USMNT bandwagon, don’t worry: this is America, there’s always PLENTY of room left on the bandwagon. The only thing you Johnny-Come-Latelys need to do is watch these two videos in immediate succession just before kick-off, AND GET PUMPED:

GRRRRRRAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!!! U-S-A! U-S-A!

