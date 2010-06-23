With Leather’s Totally Unbiased Preview of Algeria vs. U-S-A! U-S-A!

Get our your vuvuzelas: it’s time to skip out of work and watch the USA’s match versus Algeria (kick-off at 10 a.m. Eastern) in the U.S. team’s final match in group play. Despite the disappointing tie against Slovenia, the Americans can still win the group outright with a win and a little help from England in their match against the surprisingly tough Slovenes.
If you’re late arriving to the USMNT bandwagon, don’t worry: this is America, there’s always PLENTY of room left on the bandwagon. The only thing you Johnny-Come-Latelys need to do is watch these two videos in immediate succession just before kick-off, AND GET PUMPED:
GRRRRRRAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!!! U-S-A! U-S-A!
(Bottom photo via. Five Things to Watch for by Grant Wahl. Jokes about the game by DJ Gallo. He thinks he’s people!)
I would also recommend the videos of the speech where Charlie goes America on everyones ass and the Birds of War intro. I think Otto would agree with me.
/stomp clap stomp stomp clap
//ROCK, FLAG AND EAAAGLE!
AHHHHHHH!!!!! LET’S DO THIS!!!!
Piss on Algeria.
ROCK, FLAG AND EAAAGLE!
nevermind
England up 1-0
Dempsey was hosed. C’mon Clinton, quit getting a hummer for a sec, and do something about this awful officiating. Go nuclear all over their asses!!!
Ugh, that pic reminds me how terrible Costner was in that movie. He. Was. Awful. But not bad enough to be tied with a country where everyone carries shit on top of their heads.
Why is there never a world cupdate about Argentina. I´m not reading this anymore. Bzzzzzz Bzzzzzzz.
ROCK, FLAG AND EAAAGLE!!!
[www.youtube.com]
BOOM CLAP BOOM BOOM CLAP
argentino says:
Adios, Amigo…VIVA MEXICO!!!
Landycakes finally comes up big in a game against anyone other than Mexico…
I think the team should go out and find all the Algerian women they can…then run trains on them
For 92 minutes
US Mutant Ninja Turtles?
“They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our Independence Day” is immediately the most inspirational movie line ever.