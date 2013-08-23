With Leather’s Watch This: Be Careful Out There, Guys Who Wear Hilarious Costumes

#High School Football
Senior Writer
08.23.13 2 Comments

Another gem from our stellar UPROXX video collection, this video shows us a gentleman named Banana Man, who turns this little strip of water and rocks into his very own Slip N Slide. While the results may be rather predictable – and a little underwhelming – I do like the upside of this gentleman’s antics. I don’t usually like to buy stock in a possible YouTube star, but I have a feeling this Banana Man fella might have a future of injuring himself for our entertainment.

Banana on, Banana Man.

NFL Preseason: Seahawks at Packers – 8 PM ET on CBS

Oh good, I hope they show the Hail Mary play from last season over and over. And maybe they’ll cut to Golden Tate so he can talk about how it was actually a catch. That will be a hoot.

High-School Basketball All-Star Competition: Elite 24 Dunk Contest – 7 PM ET on ESPN U

Pay close attention, Bobcats, Kings and Magic. Three of these guys might be your teams’ draft picks in two or three years.

Women’s Tennis: New Haven Open Semifinals – 7 PM ET on ESPN 2

Good luck, whichever women are playing in this. How am I not a tennis expert for a major network?

High School Football: Ensworth at Trinity – 8 PM ET on ESPN U

ESPN U is sure showing a lot of high school sports tonight. This must be some kind of violation.

MLS Soccer: Chicago vs. Kansas City – 9:30 PM ET on NBC Sports

Hooray, soccer!

Around The Web

TOPICS#High School Football
TAGSHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLHIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLMLSNFL PRESEASONVideosWATCH THIS

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP