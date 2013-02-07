With Leather's Watch This: Let's Try This Again

So not that you read these almost-daily reminders of what sports programming you can watch each evening instead of reading literature or interacting with other human beings, but yesterday I made a bit of a whoopsy-daisy and posted all of the sports programming for tonight. My apologies to anyone who got wasted in preparation for Drexel/Old Dominion.
However, I hope that the awesome wheel kick knockout from Tuesday’s The Ultimate Fighter was enough of a distraction, because it was awesome.
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Illinois – 7 PM ET on ESPN
NCAA Basketball: Clemson at Virginia – 7 PM ET on ESPN 2
NCAA Basketball: Old Dominion at Drexel – 7 PM ET on NBC Sports
NCAA Basketball: Washington at UCLA – 9 PM ET on ESPN
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Texas A&M – 9 PM ET on ESPN 2
NCAA Basketball: Colorado at Oregon – 10 PM ET on ESPN U
Wow, what an exciting lineup of NCAA men’s basketball games that are indeed taking place tonight. Here are my predictions for the winners of those games: Indiana, Clemson, Old Dominion, Washington, Missouri and Colorado. Or the opposite of that. A man has to cover his bets, right?
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics – 8 PM ET on TNT
So instead of yesterday’s hilarious anecdote of a Brooklyn Nets fans, who only a few months ago was probably creaming his mesh shorts at the idea of Dwight Howard playing for his team, calling Howard a “7-foot pussy”, let’s talk about how Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash are both calling out Howard now. Really fun times in L.A.
TNA Impact Wrestling – 8 PM ET on Spike
I tried watching this show. I tried. That’s all I have to say. Oh, and here’s a picture of Bully Ray with a With Leather shirt and our favorite dancers from Rick’s Cabaret in New York City.
(Banner via)
What the? How did Bubba Ray end up with a Withleather t-shirt? Fun fact: Rick’s Cabaret isn’t that good of a strip club (at least compared to the peeler bars in Vancouver and Montreal).
Oh Winnipeg, Manitoba. You are the Mississippi of Canada.
So many questions regarding that Bully/WL pic…I don’t know where to start…
Is that an official With Leather shirt or a bootleg?
last week’s show in the U.K. was a good show ! the next 3 weeks might be too ! the last 2 impact zone shows before lockdown would be emotional and probably a good goodbye ! the next few weeks when they take it on the road will be interesting to say the least !
I don’t understand the hate for TNA all that much !
although it’s just your opinion and you’re totally free to say it … I’m just saying that I don’t understand why !
Somewhere Derrick Bateman is saying, “But I read With Leather first!”
ha ha ha XD
derrick is the best ! I can’t wait to see him back !! infact, I so want to see him back immedietly on weekly basis that I don’t mind even if it’s to be a jobber !!!