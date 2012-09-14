With Leather's Watch This: Re-Re-Re-Rematch!

Since last night’s NFL action was so boring – unless you’re a fan of watching Jay Cutler be the worst QB on the face of the planet, in which case that was pure pornography – I’m hoping for some of the weekend games to pick up the slack a little. That may be a rather lofty goal, though, since a quick look at the NFL schedule told me that the majority of the games will probably suck. Fingers crossed.

WWE Smackdown – 8 PM ET on SyFy

Will Daniel Bryan incite the crowd to yell, “NO! NO! NO!”? Will Randy Orton flop on the mat and pretend that he’s a snake only to be hit on the head by a hard object in the possession of someone he wasn’t paying attention to? Will Vickie Guerrero sneer and scowl and say something mean about someone? Find out tonight! (See, anyone can do this.)

NCAA Football: Washington State at UNLV – 9 PM ET on ESPN

Thank God they scheduled this one! I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to watch Gomez Jones and the Fightin’ Tree Frogs take on Showboat Thomas and the Alabaster Tinmen. What a battle of the nation’s top 2 teams this will be.

Saturday

NCAA Football: Cal at Ohio State – Noon ET on ABC

UCF showed that Ohio State isn’t as good as Urban Meyer would like it to be, so hopefully Cal can do a better job of not giving the ball to the Buckeyes like the Knights did. And hopefully Cal also brings some of its cheerleaders, because hello ladies…

NCAA Football: Alabama at Arkansas – 3:30 PM ET on CBS

Well, this game was supposed to be a good one. And then Arkansas called it a season in Week 2.

NCAA Football: Florida at Tennessee – 6 PM ET on ESPN

Tennessee fans have been talking about rushing the field if they beat Florida this week. That’s like popping an expensive bottle of champagne because you tied your shoes. So I hope Florida wins.

NCAA Football: USC at Stanford – 7:30 PM ET on FOX

I mean, it’s no Washington State against UNLV, but this game might have its moments.

Sunday

NFL FOX Sunday – Noon PM ET on FOX

I know last week that I wrote that CBS was the lesser of four evils, but that was wrong. The truth is that Curt Menefee deserves all of the Pulitzers and Emmys that have ever been made. He’s the best ever and I will fight anyone who disagrees.

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles – 1 PM ET on CBS (Regional)

Holy gadzooks, the 1 PM games are real snoozers this week. I picked this one because I thought it might be the most exciting. If Mike Vick threw 4 interceptions against the Browns, imagine how many he could throw against the Ravens!

NFL: Washington Redskins at St. Louis Rams – 4:05 PM ET on FOX

If RG3 wins this game to go 2-0 to start his NFL career, I assume Redskins fans will have him canonized.

NFL: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers – 8:20 PM ET on NBC

I hope Jim Harbaugh and Jim Schwartz fight. I don’t really care who would win, but I’m leaning toward Harbaugh because Schwartz just seems like a dick, with the way he reacted when Ndamukong Suh was ejected for stomping on a dude’s head and he was like, “It’s cool, you did fine.”