With Leather’s Watch This: Sugar Sugar, Ah Honey Honey

After spending the better part of the last 48 hours on my couch playing Final Fantasy III on my iPad and watching college football, I’m ready to get back to my daily grind of slouching in my office desk while watching movies on my iPad. But there is still some couch time left, with the Allstate Sugar Bowl (RIP Nokia) tonight, and those other games on whatever other nights they’re on.

So first up, we’ve got the Florida Gators and… Tennessee?

NCAA Football: Allstate Sugar Bowl – Florida vs. Louisville – 8:30 PM ET on ESPN

Haha, we love you, harmless typos! I’ve got Florida in this one, folks. I can’t see ol’ Teddy Bridgewater and Co. hanging with that strong Gators defense, but then, I have been wrong once or twice before. Mostly about Kate Upton’s phone number. But what do you expect when you start with 100-000-0000 and work up?

WWE Main Event – 8 PM ET on ION

I was sorting through my 8,000 folders of random GIFs and images yesterday, and I came across a set that reminded me of this awesome WWE moment.

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics – 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV

Bill Simmons Tweeted earlier that the odds for the Celtics to win the Atlantic Division are up to 10-1 and he added, “HERE COME THE CELTS!” because he’s the coolest.

World Series of Fighting 1 – 8:30 PM ET on NBC Sports

I have no clue what this is, and, quite frankly, I don’t even want to look it up. I will simply imagine that it’s like Bloodsport.