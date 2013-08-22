With Leather’s Watch This: Who Would Have Expected A Homemade Zipline To Fail?

In case you haven’t noticed, we’ve added quite the extensive video collection to the mother site known as UPROXX, and my new air hockey teammate for shirtless Thursdays, RP, sent me one of my favorite things in the world – a video of someone making a homemade zipline. How, oh, how could this kind of video end?

Could the man making the zipline have a great time and holler, “Weeeeeeeeeeeee!” as he flies at a moderate speed from a high point to the ground? Could he entertain his friends and family for hours upon hours, as they zip this way and that? Or could it snap in half, causing the man to fall right on his back and scream in agony in front of his child?

I guess you’ll have to watch to find out.

In related news, I hope that man is okay. Otherwise, his wife is kind of a dick for posting that video.

NFL Preseason: Panthers at Ravens – 8 PM ET on ESPN

I love that the Super Bowl champion is playing and my reaction to this game is, “Whatever, it’s football.”

CFL: British Columbia at Montreal – 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports

Former NFL stars like Cumberland Gunt and Felch McEltaint headline this classic CFL matchup, while former SEC stars Rupert Urethra and Colt Muffdiver look to impress the NFL scouts in attendance.

Little League World Series: U.S. Elimination Game – 8 PM ET on ESPN 2

My nephew is in this game. Okay, maybe not, but that’s an awesome thing to tell girls at a bar when they ask why you’re yelling so much for a Little League game. “I taught him everything he knows after his dad went to prison for murder,” you’ll say as you order four more Fruit Loop bombs.

MLB: Braves at Cardinals – 8 PM ET on MLB Network



The best team in baseball versus the team that was the best for more than a half a season before all the players started playing like they were taking naps and David Freese decided that he forgot how to swing a bat. Classic August baseball.