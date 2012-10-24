With Leather’s Watch This: World Series Time

Okay, I want to start off by saying that I swear on everything I hold sacred that I won’t write anything sarcastic here, so I don’t offend anyone who would read something and honestly believe that I, a lifelong baseball fan, would be insane enough to actually demand the San Francisco Giants play an 8th game after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 7 of the NLCS. I mean, obviously I’d never be that dumb, especially after Roger Craig demanded the very same thing after the Cardinals won the 1987 NLCS in 7 games and Whitey Herzog refused.

I mean, what am I, a hypocrite? (Answer: Yes, very much so.)

World Series Game 1: Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants – 8:07 PM ET on Fox

On one hand, I live by the philosophy that since my team plays in the National League, I should support the team that represents the senior circuit. On the other hand, I also like parity and the Detroit Tigers haven’t won a World Series in 29 years. So while I’m not sure which team I’d prefer to win, here’s what I’m willing to do – I will cut the World Series trophy in two and award one-half to each team. For that is the fair thing to do.

WWE Main Event – 8 PM ET on ION

Has anyone watched this yet? I keep forgetting, so I don’t know if it’s any good. Hell, I haven’t even checked to see if I actually have ION, and we’ve been having this same discussion for a month. In conclusion, I am overworked and too handsome.

ESPN 30 for 30: “Benji” – 9 PM ET on ESPN

This has already aired, but people are raving about the story of 17-year old prep basketball star Ben Wilson, who was murdered by a man who was simply jealous. I haven’t watched it yet, because sad movies make me sad. Instead, I’m holding out for the NFL Network’s upcoming documentary on Tecmo Bowl that will air this Friday night (however, if you’re resourceful, you can already find it online).

MLS: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia – 8:30 PM ET on NBC Sports

Someone remind me to pull the ratings numbers on this one.