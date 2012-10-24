With Leather’s Watch This: World Series Time

Okay, I want to start off by saying that I swear on everything I hold sacred that I won’t write anything sarcastic here, so I don’t offend anyone who would read something and honestly believe that I, a lifelong baseball fan, would be insane enough to actually demand the San Francisco Giants play an 8th game after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 7 of the NLCS. I mean, obviously I’d never be that dumb, especially after Roger Craig demanded the very same thing after the Cardinals won the 1987 NLCS in 7 games and Whitey Herzog refused.
I mean, what am I, a hypocrite? (Answer: Yes, very much so.)
World Series Game 1: Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants – 8:07 PM ET on Fox
On one hand, I live by the philosophy that since my team plays in the National League, I should support the team that represents the senior circuit. On the other hand, I also like parity and the Detroit Tigers haven’t won a World Series in 29 years. So while I’m not sure which team I’d prefer to win, here’s what I’m willing to do – I will cut the World Series trophy in two and award one-half to each team. For that is the fair thing to do.
WWE Main Event – 8 PM ET on ION
Has anyone watched this yet? I keep forgetting, so I don’t know if it’s any good. Hell, I haven’t even checked to see if I actually have ION, and we’ve been having this same discussion for a month. In conclusion, I am overworked and too handsome.
ESPN 30 for 30: “Benji” – 9 PM ET on ESPN
This has already aired, but people are raving about the story of 17-year old prep basketball star Ben Wilson, who was murdered by a man who was simply jealous. I haven’t watched it yet, because sad movies make me sad. Instead, I’m holding out for the NFL Network’s upcoming documentary on Tecmo Bowl that will air this Friday night (however, if you’re resourceful, you can already find it online).
MLS: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia – 8:30 PM ET on NBC Sports
Someone remind me to pull the ratings numbers on this one.
Ryback takes on Dolph Ziggler tonight on “Main Event”, so it might be worth watching just to see how Dolph Ziggler sells Ryback’s moves…
The Giants once played in NY, therefore I’m rooting for the Giants.
The Giants beat the Cardinals, therefore I’m rooting for the Giants.
Also, Prince Fielder spurned the Brewers for the Tigers. screw you tigers.
Burnsy, the ratings number for the MLS game is going to be “Steve”
Whoa, how did Jenny from Good Enough end up here?
Bummed that ESPN 30 for 30: “Benji” is not about Benji the dog :(
me too, Alex. Me too.
that Tecmo Bowl special was on earlier today, highly entertaining stuff.
I feel like we need a picture of an adorable tiger to compare with the dog in the Giants gear. Cause picking which team should win should be based on adorable animals wearing team gear. But based with what we have, I’ll take the blonde, err, the tigers in the World Series. . . and the LSU Tigers in the BCS.
Sometimes the NFL network in Canadia delays shows from being aired. I hope this is not the case with Tecmo Bowl. I also hope they go into great details about the video game character known as Bo Jackson and people telling stories of what he could do in that game.
Ha, that Big Boy with the Tiger costume is a mile from my house.