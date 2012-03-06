Woman Forced To Kiss Bosom Buddy On Kings Kiss Cam (and Morning Links)

#Britney Spears #Tom Hanks #Olivia Munn #New Orleans Saints #Pro Wrestling #Community #The Walking Dead
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.06.12 3 Comments

WILSONNNNN

WILSON I’M SORRY

(via Cosby Sweaters)

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather

– Follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and Burnsy @MayorBurnsy

Like us on Facebook.

Links

gregg-williams-bounties-footballOn The Saints, NFL Bounties And Finally Being Treated Like Regular Human Beings – I don’t know why everyone’s so upset about these NFL Bounties, I think having paper towels with Saints logos on them is awesome! *bicycle horn honk* [Smoking Section]

Gregg Williams Has Complex Homophobia – “AIDS Convention” is almost as ridiculous as “the jerk store”, but it sells more jerks. [Kissing Suzy Kolber]

Matches We Loved 2011: Part II – The #ddslove continues, and I’m actually in this one! Watch the clip of the match I picked to see someone kick so hard their kickpad flies off. [DirtyDirtySheets]

The Best Of ‘Community’s’ #Abed – Cool. Cool. Cool cool cool. [UPROXX]

The First Ten Minutes Of John Carter Are Kind Of Impressive – I kept expecting Bryan Cranston to roll over, grimace at the camera and yell “nobody’s in the theater, John!” [Gamma Squad]

Project X kid was in a Bang Bus movie – Living the dream. I can’t wait until my UPROXX bosses find out about the time I Pornhubbed Allie Sin. [Film Drunk]

Discussion and Poll: Has ‘The Walking Dead’ Earned Back Your Trust? – “And furthermore, what do you guys think about season 4 of Heroes?” [Warming Glow]

Christina Hendricks & Olivia Munn Are The Latest Celebs To Have Their Cell Phone Pics Surface On The Internet – Proud of myself for getting up a link to this story yesterday before anyone else on the network. Also, disappointed in myself for being so into celebrity nudity. [UPROXX]

25 People Who Think President Obama Killed Andrew Breitbart – “Colledge” says everything you need to know about these people. Obama’s the reason for these tornadoes breaking out, too. He has an evil tornado machine. [Buzzfeed]

The Live News Sexual Innuendo Supercut – Nudes at eleven. Er, I mean “news”! Heh! [HuffPost Comedy]

Watch Britney Spears’ Changing Face Through the Years – “Watch how stress, drugs and eating disorders make you look like a 50 year old women by the time you turn 28.” [The FW]

Five Brilliant Graphic Novels that Just Happen to Star Talking Animals – Real talk: We3 is right behind Watchmen as my favorite comic ever. If you haven’t read it, do yourself a favor and find it immediately. [Unreality]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears#Tom Hanks#Olivia Munn#New Orleans Saints#Pro Wrestling#Community#The Walking Dead
TAGSandrew breitbartBARACK OBAMABritney SpearsCHIKARACHRISTINA HENDRICKSComic BooksCommunityGREGG WILLIAMSLOS ANGELES KINGSMORNING LINKSNEW ORLEANS SAINTSOLIVIA MUNNPORNPRO WRESTLINGThe Walking DeadTOM HANKS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP