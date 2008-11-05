WORDS HAVE BEEN EXCHANGED

After the Dolphins beat the Broncos on Sunday, Miami linebacker Joey Porter did his usual thing of blasting hot air from his mouth, lobbing accusations of softness and mental weakness at Denver wideout Brandon Marshall, who had only two catches for 27 yards.

Marshall has now responded to those allegations, using the “I’m-rubber-you’re-glue” defense.

“Joey Porter is one of those guys who, when you’ve got one of those guys that talk a lot of trash and just want to talk about people or put people down, they have their own insecurities. His insecurities, I don’t know, but he’s definitely one of those guys who, you know, all those muscles are popcorn muscles, he’s soft. We hear stories floating around the league all the time about him you know, in night clubs dancing with his shirt off like a girl or on the playground getting beat up in California. He’s one of those guys that you know, no matter how big he is can get knocked on his butt. He’s soft, he’s soft at heart and you can tell by the way he’s talking. His nickname is Peezy, I don’t know what “Peezy” is, Joey.

The problem with calling Porter jackass is that he’s fueled by perceived slights. So even though he constantly acts like a jackass, if you call him a jackass it gives him mystical powers. He’s probably lifting a Ford F-150 over his head right now.