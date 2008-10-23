WORLD SERIES GAME 1: MEH

10.23.08

Chase Utley clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning, and Cole Hamels pitched seven strong innings as the Phillies took Game 1 of the World Series 3-2.  Although the score was close, Rays starter Scott Kazmir consistently had to work his way out of jams, while Tampa Bay’s lineup failed to get a hit after the fifth inning.

Really, only two plays were of moderate interest last night.  The first was in the fifth inning, when Ryan Howard ended a Rays threat by reaching into the stands to catch a foul pop-up.  Pitiful performance from the home crowd.  You gotta let him know that’s YOUR turf.  I mean, nobody even tried to stab him.  Visiting players don’t get such consideration from Philly fans.

The next inning, Carlos Pena led off and reached on an error by Howard, but was subsequently picked off by Hamels in what may or may not have been a balk, effectively killing the Rays’ inning.  Joe Maddon said some bad words on TV to the ump, but to no avail.  Yup, that’s right: one of the pivotal moments last night was centered around the question, “Did he or didn’t he balk?”  Sometimes, baseball’s almost too exciting.

