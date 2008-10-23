WORLD SERIES GAME 1: MEH

Evan Longoria’s new at-bat music
Chase Utley clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning, and Cole Hamels pitched seven strong innings as the Phillies took Game 1 of the World Series 3-2. Although the score was close, Rays starter Scott Kazmir consistently had to work his way out of jams, while Tampa Bay’s lineup failed to get a hit after the fifth inning.
Really, only two plays were of moderate interest last night. The first was in the fifth inning, when Ryan Howard ended a Rays threat by reaching into the stands to catch a foul pop-up. Pitiful performance from the home crowd. You gotta let him know that’s YOUR turf. I mean, nobody even tried to stab him. Visiting players don’t get such consideration from Philly fans.
The next inning, Carlos Pena led off and reached on an error by Howard, but was subsequently picked off by Hamels in what may or may not have been a balk, effectively killing the Rays’ inning. Joe Maddon said some bad words on TV to the ump, but to no avail. Yup, that’s right: one of the pivotal moments last night was centered around the question, “Did he or didn’t he balk?” Sometimes, baseball’s almost too exciting.
Where once I thought the WL team was a bunch of cave dwelling troglodytes with nothing better to do than sitting around watching sports and masturbating to the JC Penny catalog, the fact that you watched game 1 last night proves that you are, in fact, a bunch of cave dwelling troglodytes with nothing better to do than sitting around watching sports and masturbating to the SEARS catalog (as JC Penny is far too high end for you).
The best part of last night’s game? When I decided to go to bed.
Fuck you, baseball.
That game was so meh I only watching the 3rd through 7th innings.
Wait, when did I become a Dodgers fan?
/shoots self
Uh, I don’t know what you guys are talking about. Last night was a great game of baseball. Besides Howard sucking flea ridden dick (like usual), what else could you ask for?
what else could you ask for?
Some bone-crushing tackles?
Only going to make it more painful when Phils blow it in the 9th inning of game 7.
what else could you ask for?
A more interesting sport? Something exciting like, oh, synchronized swimming, or competitive mall walking?
Pap smear > Kazmir
what else could you ask for?
less joe buck.
1 down, 3 to go!
I’m working on 2 hours sleep and at 3am, we drunkenly hit up the local diner, and I ordered myself a ‘Meat-lovers omlette’ and decided that no, that wasn’t enough meat sir, and topped it off with a side brick of scrapple. Needless to say, I have been drifting in and out of consciousness at my computer all morning and I have already pooped thrice!
GO PHILS!