The World Series Is Over. Now’s The Best Time To Bet On The World Series!

Sure, the World Series ended less than 24 hours ago, but if you’re got severe problems or a crippling gambling addiction you’ll be stoked to hear that Bovada has already posted odds for the 2014 World Series.

Here they are, for all 30 teams. Don’t blame me if you lose your house.

Los Angeles Dodgers 7/1

Detroit Tigers 9/1

Boston Red Sox 10/1

St. Louis Cardinals 10/1

Washington Nationals 10/1

Los Angeles Angels 14/1

Atlanta Braves 16/1

Cincinnati Reds 16/1

New York Yankees 16/1

Oakland Athletics 16/1

Tampa Bay Rays 16/1

Texas Rangers 16/1

San Francisco Giants 18/1

Cleveland Indians 20/1

Baltimore Orioles 25/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 25/1

Toronto Blue Jays 25/1

Kansas City Royals 33/1

Philadelphia Phillies 33/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 40/1

Chicago White Sox 50/1

Milwaukee Brewers 50/1

Seattle Mariners 50/1

Chicago Cubs 66/1

Colorado Rockies 66/1

San Diego Padres 66/1

Minnesota Twins 75/1

New York Mets 75/1

Miami Marlins 200/1

Houston Astros 250/1

The odds are scientifically accurate, of course, so we can learn a few things from Bovada:

1. The Boston Red Sox aren’t repeating.

2. The Washington Nationals are gonna be as good as they’re supposed to be next season, honest!

3. LOL Astros

Hang on a sec …

Cleveland Indians 20/1

So you’re saying there’s a chance.

In all honesty, the smart money here is on the Miami Marlins. They might seem like a lost cause, but the Marlins always thrive and win the World Series when everything looks depressing and pointless and hopeless. Then they get fire-sold and things are hopeless again. You know how it works. It’s certainly a better bet than the Mets. The Mets should be infinity/1. If they win the World Series you get infinity dollars.