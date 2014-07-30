ESPN Aired Arguably The Most Cringeworthy Bad Beat In Poker History

There are bad beats in poker and there are bad beats in a poker tourney where you buy-in for $1 million and oh God, this is so cringeworthy. Connor Drinan and Cary Katz raised and re-raised each other pre-flop during a hand at a WSOP event that featured a $1 million entry fee. When they turned over their cards, both had Aces, both had pocket rockets. A chop was inevitable, right?
NOPE.
What followed was three minutes of utter nonsense. What followed was the three worst minutes of Connor Drinan’s life as the dealer dealt out four cards to a flush. His reaction is captured quite gloriously below.
Drinan’s 18th place finish left him out of the money. His opponent, Cary Katz, went on to win $1,306,667. Ouch.
Let’s add insult to injury with the The Price Is Right horn, shall we?
And how about a Jim Ross remix? /dead
Oh God, that was brutal.
That kid handled it like a man, throwing up or laying on the floor for a few hours would have been completely acceptable.
*He did win a satellite to enter that tournament, so he didn’t really lose a milly, but still, that’s sooooooo sick.
I had this happen at a casino a couple years ago, but my opponent only lost like $200 on the hand.
And he did not take it as well as this guy.
I flushed my buddy out QQ vs QQ for around $400 pot as well….he punched his chip stack, they went flying, and he said every curse word in the English language and even made some new cuss words up.
I’ve lost with pocket aces more times than I can count. Bad beats are part of the game. Players who flip out over it need to find a new hobby. Like knitting.
Losing on AA happens every tournament and home game….Losing AA vs AA is a different animal…..flipping out is lames, but with buddies and all drunk af gets a pass.
Its thing with AA. No one remembers what hands they won with AA, but everyone remembers the ones they lost with them.
I wish one of those guys had been Phil Hellmuth ideally the loser. I would have liked to see him lose his mind.
“Phil Helmuth stabbed a guy” would have been the headlines.
Fire Wok, you could not be more right. Watching Hellmuth lose like this would’ve been one of the greatest TV moments of this generation. Especially if it was to Monkeymaker.
I have a rule. It’s a very simple rule.
I will never, under any circumstances, ever feel bad for someone named Connor, no matter what happens to him.
Fuck that guy.
Eric Clapton won’t be calling you on your Birthday this year.
@SatanHimself Ah. You found the open window in my theory.
@TFBuckFutter Jeeeeeeeeeesus. Take a bow for that one.
@TFBuckFutter You mean take a PLUNGE for that one.
This happens to me whenever I think I’ve won a game of Hearthstone
Hyperbolize much? I mean, it’s tough, but it’s not like his opponent did anything particularly dumb for them to end up in that position. It’s a lot harder to stomach when the other guy does something stupid and then gets bailed out by a miracle river card.
lolwut? Losing AA vs AA is the biggest cooler imaginable, then throw in the fact its a $1,000,000 buy-in tourney….Worst. BEAT.Ever. is the 100% correct sentence
Out of the money with AA? Nah man, that’s as brutal as it comes. Dude that beat him is a millionaire now.
He only had a 2% chance of losing. That’s pretty brutal.
Odds + Stakes = Worst Beat Ever
The thing is, he went from a tie to a loss. That certainly sucks, but it’s not as bad as going from a win to a loss.
To me a bad beat is when your opponent does something stupid, like call your 4 raise with KK with A-10 off and then stumbles his way to a straight. This is just poker and poker is a cruel, cruel mistress.
Guy handled it well though. I would’ve been throwing up.
That’s not a bad beat. Don’t use terms you don’t know. Losing a hand is not a bad beat. They both got their money in when it was the best mathematical chance to win for them, which is the essential definition of a “good” beat if anything.
If the guy had drawn out with two trash cards, a pair of Jacks or some other scenario where he’s behind from the start, that is what is called a bad beat. Losing with a full house to quads is a bad beat. Losing quads to quads is a bad beat. Losing with pocket aces all in on the flop to pocket aces sucks, but it ain’t a bad beat. Wouldn’t trigger any jackpots anywhere, just a lot of “man, that sucks”.
A bad beat is a hand where you start out with a strong hand and have very little chance of losing but somehow do.
I’d say having the best starting cards in the game and going all in with a 2% chance of losing and then somehow losing is a bad beat.
It’s all relative… Losing AK vs AQ, that’s a bad beat, AA vs 7-2, that’s a bad beat….losing KK vs AA is a cooler……but losing AA vs AA is the ultimate, it really needs a new term
In poker terms a bad beat is when you start out with the best hand and have the smallest percentages at the table of losing. Putting all your money in with a 2% chance of losing is as close to a sure bet as there is. Losing with those odds are a horribly bad beat….then you factor winnings and cash at stake in this game….it is close to the worst beat imaginable.
Jim Ross narration has definitely replaced Yakkity Sax as the soundtrack to automatically make any tragic video funny.
Neck and neck, really though I prefer Jim Ross.
i’m sad because i have no idea what the fuck any of you are talking about as i dont play poker and i can’t enjoy this mans misery.
Interesting to see how the different players identify what is a “bad beat” for them. Im sure there is an actual definition that I dont care to learn, but Im in the “this is less a bad beat and more a shit luck of poker beat” camp. Its a really bad loss, but I always look as a “beat” as someone coming from behind at the last card to win. MIracle on the river so to speak. This is gut wrenchingly sick. Id throw up. But Id be less pissed about losing to this than some jerkoff who makes poor choices and then sucks out on the river. Yes, Helmuth is one of my favorite players.
Its not like the guy went with with pocket rockets and his opponent calls with 2-7 off suit. Only for the flop to be A-7-7, Full house, turn an 8, and the river a 7. THATS a bad beat for me personally because the guy has no business being in a pot with 2-7 off suit to begin with. Bad play that leads to a win is bad beat to me.