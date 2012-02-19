WWE Elimination Chamber ’12 Open Discussion Thread: All Four Matches, You Guys!

#Dolph Ziggler #CM Punk #John Cena #Best And Worst Of Raw
Pro Wrestling Editor
02.19.12 1,448 Comments

Pre-show notes:

– Before you watch (or read about) tonight’s show, be sure to catch up with The Best And Worst Of WWE No Way Out 2007, our retro show report for February. Inside you’ll find basically-naked pictures of Ashley Massaro, a discussion on the difficulties of enjoying a post Baby Murderer Chris Benoit and a gif of Melina doing her splits entrance with her vagina hanging out. Fun for the whole family!

Tweet this to people, share this on Facebook, “like” it, Google-Plus it incessantly. Somehow we’ve managed to build a community of hundreds of reasonably-minded wrestling fans who are funny as sh*t, and I know the people in your life with a tolerant opinion of pro wres would enjoy seeing it. Let’s work together to make this break repeatedly!

WWE_Elimination_Chamber_2012_Poster– Tonight’s massive, four match card:

Raw Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship
CM Punk © vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Chris Jericho vs. The Miz vs. R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston

Smackdown Elimination Chamber Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
Daniel Bryan © vs. Wade Barrett vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Big Show vs. The Great Khali vs. Randy Orton Santino Marella

Ambulance Match
John Cena (w/ Hate) vs. Kane

WWE Divas Championship Match
Beth Phoenix © vs. Tamina sNUKA

– Poll time:

– Remember, my 10 favorite comments will be featured in tomorrow’s Best And Worst Of WWE Elimination Chamber ’12, which (barring any unforeseen disasters) will exist.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dolph Ziggler#CM Punk#John Cena#Best And Worst Of Raw
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF RAWBETH PHOENIXBIG SHOWCHRIS JERICHOCM PUNKCODY RHODESDaniel BryanDOLPH ZIGGLERELIMINATION CHAMBERGREAT KHALIJohn CenaKANEKOFI KINGSTONR-TRUTHSANTINO MARELLASHEAMUSTAMINATHE MIZWADE BARRETTWWE ELIMINATION CHAMBERWWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 12

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP