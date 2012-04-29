WWE Extreme Rules 2012 Predictions And Open Discussion Thread

WWE Extreme Rules (where all the rules are EXTREME~!) goes down this Sunday night at 8 PM EST, and With Leather is here to provide you a comfortable place to discuss the show with likeminded individuals who are gonna go YEAHH KILL HIMMM when a guy’s about to be thrown through a press table.
The complete card for Extreme Rules, including the championship match pre-show on WWE’s YouTube channel, is below.
YouTube Pre-game Show
– United States Championship Match: Santino Marella © vs. The Miz
WWE Extreme Rules 2012 Card
– Extreme Rules Match: John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
– 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Sheamus © vs. Daniel Bryan
– Chicago Street Fight for the WWE Championship: CM Punk © vs. Chris Jericho
– Falls Count Anywhere Match: Randy Orton vs. Kane
– Intercontinental Championship Match: Big Show © vs. Cody Rhodes
– Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella © vs. Beth Phoenix
The top 10 comments in tonight's open discussion thread will be featured in Monday's Best And Worst Of WWE Extreme Rules report.
GAH I can’t believe I missed this. and YES! badges this makes me so sad………..
What an excellent PPV. We had some good freaking fantastic matches. My only complaint with the Jericho/Punk match was CM Punk was a little too 2006 SuperCena for my liking. Aside from that, that match was fantastic. And holy cow, Cena/Lesnar was so brutal. I’m sure lots of people are pissed that Cena won, but, personally, I don’t think Lesnar will lose any steam. Especially since he said in his promo that he doesn’t care about winning or losing, he just wants to beat people up. And he kicked the ever loving shit out of Cena.
Also, WOOOO! Layla is back! And she and Nikki had a decent match where Nikki employed match psychology! Fantastic! It’s kind of funny: Brie is the better talked while Nikki seems to be the better wrestler. Great to see all three put on a good showing. Layla looked fantastic and I love the Twins’ homage to Demolition.
Great show.
Apparently I was so excited about this PPV that I forgot how to spell and talk. Sorry, folks. Great wrestling and Layla does that to me.
So, from here on out, the rules are: If it’s a PPV in Chicago, do not miss. Right?
That was a really amazing PPV minus the Goldberg 2.0 v jobber on a PPV. I mean, really really good show.
I can only assume that it will have to be balanced out by 90 minutes of ‘THIS BUSINESS’ tonight to bring us all back down.
And to clarify: I don’t mind the jobber matches…they tell an essential part of the story sometimes. I just like to keep them on my house shows / TV broadcast events.
@Steerepike: No I would have rather seen a Tag-team titles match. Or maybe move the US champ match to the PPV and put ‘local wrestlers’ plus one other match on the pre-show.
I have no idea who this Ryback fellow is, but if he keeps yelling “FINISH HIM!!” then I can keep hoping that he will actually kill someone in the ring one day.
Would you have preferred to see a skit, or a promo that you’ve already seen a thousand times? It was a good use of extra time. Besides, I like that there are jobbers showing up on my television again.
Wasn’t able to watch Exxxxxtreme Rulezzzzz or join you guys for funny timezzz, but I managed to sneak on here yesterday, tweet about the thread, and obtain my 3rd badge! I’m 1 step closer to being the best ♪like no one ever was♪
I blame the Attitude Era for making me believe that Hardcore Holly was going to make the save for Cena.
Man that was an awesome show. Can’t wait to go through all of the comments.
Hey, guys. The +Rhodes sign was me.
Jack Attack is a local folk hero.
That makes you the cock of the walk! +Rhodes.
+Rhodes and a Yes!Badge to you, good sir.
Everyone on the boards popped for the sign.
Everyone in my living room popped for your sign. Good job, sir.
I think that means you get prima nocta rights over all open thread regulars and their spouses!
I clearly need the YES! award to go with my POOPIES award.
Could they be turning our boy DB into a replacement for [name redacted]? A technical, proficient, aggressive kinda-loose cannon?
Tonight was what we wanted at Wrestlemania, honestly. Sheamus only sucks because the WWE is pushing him the way they are. We’re going to keep hating Sheamus, though, because they’re going to feed him Mizzark and a few of the other heels we love.
True, but if the Smackdown match was any indication, Punk/Bryan will make some beautiful, beautiful matches in the future.
Sadly, we won’t get the great moment with [name redacted] and Eddie Guerrero, since D-Bry has no friends and already won a title.
I am bummed to miss it, but I will be back on for RAW
I missed the PPV what with travel and having to pack to move apartments and naps and whatnot. Would it be worth catching a replay of it in some way?
First question I was also going to ask. Missed it due to work. Going to get a replay now.
Yes. For Punk/Jericho especially.
Yes. Bryan/Sheamus, Punk/Jericho, and Bork/Cener all were great.
Brock Lesnar has more losses in his return than Funkasaurus and Lord Tensai combined…
Yeah but they are trying to get Clay and Tensai over with the crowd. Lesnar already is massively over. Winning and losing doesn’t really mean anything for him.
That was one of the best damn PPVs that WWE has brought us in a long time. It wasn’t perfect, but Jeebus, it was definitely extreme, violent, bloody, all the things that actually mean EXTREME. Pushed the PG rating hard, that’s for sure, but everyone had a hell of a match. Kane and Orton even put on a decent show, and that’s what I was worried about. Loved the finish to Cody/Big Show. Bryan & Sheamus in the first 2 out of 3 fall match in eons were great, Punk & Jericho were BRILLIANT, and Lesnar & Cena….the seven of us watching kept yelling out loud in amazement at the brutality. We couldn’t believe it was so vicious. I definitely do not feel like I wasted my money tonight.
Brock Lesnar is THE GIRL ON FIRE.
Charles Robinson is Rue, felled when all he was trying to do was help.
Michael Cole is Caeser Flickermann? That’s about it.
Does that make Laurinaitis Peeta? And Paul Heyman Gale? :o
I AM STUCK IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE ALL STATE!! SEND COCONUT ENERGY DRANK!!!
Is your left shoe okay though?? By God, is it???
ATTENTION!!! I am now an Inch closer to the exit than before. And it is pouring an my right shoe is soaked. That is all.
Cena vs Roy Nelson at UFC 151
Great PPV.
Cena vs The Rock; in Fast 6 Furious 6, with special guest referee Vin Diesel
I didn’t get to anything until the last match. Sounds like Jericho/Punk was something I need to check out? Anything else I should try to find?
Bryan/Sheamus, Punk/Jericho and Lesnar/Cena were all tremendous. I don’t remember anything else happening.
Hell, the entire PPV was worth watching. Multiple times.
D-Bry and Sheamus was good too. Ryback also murdering two guys was pretty funny.
Bryan/Sheamus was much better than it had any right to be
Did Cena break Kayfabe at the end of the PPV?
Lana Kane Voice- *Yuup*
I really didn’t realize how much I hate Brock Lesnar as both a person and a character until about 30 seconds into the match. Rage welled up in me and I was actually screaming at Vince through the screen for re-signing him. I usually just make fart jokes during matches.
I didn’t see any gut punches, so I guess Cena’s the only one who shit his pants this time
Does this mean no “WWE RAW: Starring Brock lesnar :'(
Every refresh for updates reminds me I am jealous of Sheamus’ hair.
In retrospect with the finish, Cena used just as many moves as Lesnar’s UFC opponents did to defeat him.
+ouch
I know you can never really tell these things but Brock’s knee and Cena’s arm both seemed legit hurt, and as someone else mentioned the long term PG rating made this match seem absolutely insane to me
So Cena is returning to his home planet
robot-John-Cena needs tuneup
Well John Cena was fired and the speech last for about an hour.
So judging by this John Cena will being in the first match of Raw tomorrow
Cena’s taking a vacation so he can rest his back after carrying all these rusty has-beens. Who’s he supposed to fight next PPV? Bob Backlund? Sycho Sid?
Nunzio!
They are planning on rebooting National Lampoon Vacation. Could John Cena be our new Clark Griswold? Ryback as the always funny Cousin Eddie?
CM Punk would make a great Cousin Eddie.
As far as Cena “going away”, they’ve said they found the star of the Marine 3 but hadn’t disclosed it. Return of John Triton?
did John Cena just pull a Rocky Balboa in front of the Russians at the end of Rocky 4 ?
Please Lionel. The WWE ruined the Funkasaurus for me tonight. Don’t ruin Rocky IV for me, too.
Ha! I was thinking exactly the same thing.
“If I can change… and you can change… EVERYBODY CAN CHANGE..!”
*end of cold war*
i say they make brock a jobber and force him to taker on the cobra.
Wow. That ending was weird. I hope Cena hasn’t been hurt. The blood was enough “legitimacy.”
Sounds like an good PPV from WWE. I don’t think anyone was expecting that.
That was a great PPV.
When’s the last time anyone has said that?
Money in the Bank 2011, also in Chicago.
Seems like a stall for both Cena and Lesnar.
I have read that Brock is gonna work with Orton
So to recap, we got three AWESOME matches tonight. What a great Wrestlemania! Wait, what do you mean that was last month?
The Marine 3 wasn’t going to make itself.
+1. Big time.
+1 We have a winner
If I were Cena, I would leave for a bit, instead of getting legit hurt by the stiffest worker WWE has every single week.
Escape while you can still walk, Jern.
Now i make that awkward transition from Pro Wrestling, to Mad Men, Pete would be an excellent heel, just sayin
Yea….if he ain’t faking (and why would they do that?) he’s messed something up in his arm and that’ll put him out awhile.
That was a weird ending….
HOW CAN ANYONE HATE JOHN CENA?!?!?!?!
I mean, yeah, there’s time his promos are bad, and he hits the wrong notes. But Punk and Jericho do that, too. But all three clearly care about the company and about putting on a great show for the fans.
I want all three of them to be happy and succeed in wrestling, and it would take a lot for that opinion to change.
I hate him(the character). He’s why I stopped watching wrestling back in ’03ish.
Cena the person seems like a really great dude. Cena the character is annoying. My opinion, anyway.
“Something got torn”
Bork broke Jern. YOU ASSHOLE.
Cena is really Naitching it right now with the crimson mask