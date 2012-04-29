WWE Extreme Rules 2012 Predictions And Open Discussion Thread

WWE Extreme Rules (where all the rules are EXTREME~!) goes down this Sunday night at 8 PM EST, and With Leather is here to provide you a comfortable place to discuss the show with likeminded individuals who are gonna go YEAHH KILL HIMMM when a guy’s about to be thrown through a press table.

The complete card for Extreme Rules, including the championship match pre-show on WWE’s YouTube channel, is below.

YouTube Pre-game Show – United States Championship Match: Santino Marella © vs. The Miz WWE Extreme Rules 2012 Card – Extreme Rules Match: John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar – 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Sheamus © vs. Daniel Bryan – Chicago Street Fight for the WWE Championship: CM Punk © vs. Chris Jericho – Falls Count Anywhere Match: Randy Orton vs. Kane – Intercontinental Championship Match: Big Show © vs. Cody Rhodes – Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella © vs. Beth Phoenix

The top 10 comments in tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in Monday’s Best And Worst Of WWE Extreme Rules report. To nominate a comment for top 10 status, reply to it with a +1. Try not to be extreme and plus anything else.

Poll time:

To thank you for hanging out with us on Sunday night, we’re giving you the greatest possible commenting badge: the Daniel Bryan YES! badge.

During Extreme Rules, you can unlock this vegan bad boy by tweeting about the open discussion thread, sharing it on Facebook and clicking the “like” button just above the banner image. If you miss every other badge we offer, don’t miss the one that gives your profile a screaming affirmation. YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES!