WWE Night Of Champions 2013 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Night Of Champions 2013 airs live on pay-per-view Sunday, September 15
The full card is below:
WWE Night Of Champions 2013 Full Card:
– Pre-show Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships later in the night: The Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O’Neil) vs. Tons of Funk (Brodus Clay and Tensai) vs. The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. 3MB (any pairing of Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, or Jinder Mahal) vs. The Real Americans (Jack Swagger and Antonio Cesaro)
1. WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
2. World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alberto Del Rio (c) vs. Rob Van Dam
3. Elimination Handicap Match: CM Punk vs. Curtis Axel and Paul Heyman. If Paul Heyman does not compete, he will be fired.
4. Fatay Fourway Match for the WWE Divas Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Natalya vs. Brie Bella vs. Naomi
5. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Shield (Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns) (c) vs Tag Team Turmoil winners
6. United States Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
Conspiracy theory: Daniel Bryan and HHH have been in cahoots the entire time. You’ll note the lack of lasting damage and how they kept emphasizing how he was good enough, but not “the best”. The Shield’s beat up Daniel Bryan plenty of times, he probably has his calendar based on when they pop out to jump him by now. Big Show doesn’t want to beat him up so he can take a KO punch every so often too.
Also: Big Show was the biggest issue with his WHC reign getting off the ground, so if HHH could emasculate him to keep him out of the picture it’d be great. Not knowing when Orton would cash it in was also an issue, so HHH butters him up and gets him to trust him like the doofus he is. So what if he loses the belt once, if he’s just going to get it back next month and humiliate Orton even worse? Explains why he’d just lay down for the Pedigree like he was hit by a fuckin’ truck.
No interference helps Bryan out way more than it helps Orton. Orton was confident that he’d have the Shield ready to run in to smash DB if he got too close to winning. HHH snidely downplays it, wanting to be “sure” he picked the right face of the WWE… but hasn’t he said all along that Orton was #Best for business?
Sure, he could say the ref counted fast and the decision doesn’t count (despite finish counts being slightly faster on the reg). Or he could just snidely say, “If you want the ref to count properly, you probably shouldn’t mash ref’s brains in.” Who knows, maybe there’ll be a reason to tune into HHH talking for an entire hour tonight.
Triple H wasn’t there to restart the match because he went home to sulk after not winning all time greatest WWE Champ.
+1
Daniel Bryan is the motherfucking WWE Champion.
this was good times
Anyone see the ‘exclusive interviews’ on wwe.com? They had Renee interviewing DBry, Shield (no Renee for that one), AJ and Natalya. DBry comes off like an amazing, grateful champion. The Shield do some more of their fun stuff. AJ is great, per usual. And Natalya sounds like a blubbering idiot. Why is she incapable of acting like a human being??
Her farts went up her brain.
Dusty Rhodes is going to be on Raw tomorrow night for an ACTUAL Dusty finish.
There was a blackout and i come out to find out that Daniel Bryan is a TWO time WWE champion; crazy.
all together, very displeased with the show, only 1 championship changes hands, c’mon
totally the opposite of my thoughts.
would you have liked to see kofi as an IC champion again ? or maybe rvd as a world champion in 2013 ?! or maybe a total diva beating AJ ?!! or what about the shield losing their titles ?!
heyman getting beat by punk had everyone feeling uncomfortable.
the only positive thing is CM Punk got to beat on Heyman a bit
And…a happy ending to WWE Sunday NIght Raw. Enjoy while it lasts.
So, let’s be optimistic and say this is allowed to stand. Given the pre-show talks, this assumes that Triple H will move on to find his next “face of the company.”
Who’s the first guy you throw out to try to get it done? I’m gonna go left field and say Jack Swagger. Former World Champion, big, strong, athletic, etc, but I’d love to hear some other thoughts.
gotta be ryback ! gotta be that hhh and heyman and maddox are all in cahoots together.
Bryan winning was bullshit, that was clearly a fast count by the ref
orton was already dead. the ref could’ve counted to 10 if he wanted …
Why don’t you go back to your home on Whore Island?
You’re clearly new.
I refuse on the basis that it was bullshit and Bryan was cool to he grew that hideous beard
YOU SHUT YOUR FILTHY FILTHY MOUTH!!!
So will the belt be stripped from Bryan tomorrow night on Raw as expected, or will the storyline shift into “you may have the title, but we’re gonna make your life a living hell” for the next few weeks?
please be the latter ! please be the latter !
So, were there any outcomes tonight that people here were upset with? It went exactly how I wanted it to, unless I’m forgetting something. RyBrock is going to be the most beastly team ever too, if they ever end up tagging together as Heyman Guys.
no ! the PPV was harmless ! perfectly fine with all the results. a filler PPV indeed. wouldn’t have accepted it going any other way … unless if orton won, which would’ve been fine, but not THE BEST THING OMG BRYAN IS A TWO-TIME CHAMPION YES YES YES FOREVER ~
Honestly, I would have rather seen Bryan lose via shenanigans to keep the whole corporate domination thing going, but I’d have put either the US Title on Ziggler or the Tag Titles on the Usos with a flash pin, to give the resistance some hope. Maybe follow with a beat-down to keep the pecking order in mind though.
I don’t necessarily want Ambrose to lose the US Championship, but I think I would’ve preferred for Ziggler to win it. He’s much closer to irrelevancy than Dean is.
Kofi Kingston? More like, Decaf Pauperston, AMIRITE! (Watching the replay and not sure why)
Cackling hens on Total Divas Pointlrss. I’m eager to watch Breaking Bad.
I want a WWE crowning ceremony tomorrow with Kane and Dr. Shelby, Josie, and Asparagus the Wonder Dog.
who’s josie ?
The end matches of that PPV were pretty good, but god that first hour felt like it went for 5 days
So, even if D-Bry does get stripped of the title tomorrow night, I still feel like this story is headed in the right direction. If it does happen, people are going to be PISSED, and want him to win it even more than they did tonight. It feels weird to say, but I have faith that they know what they’re doing (for once).
at leatst hey showed the knees to the face this ppv. they are getting better at this
HHH: John Cena’s injured and we have a new guy catching fire with a chance to become a megastar if he gets the WWE title? Daniel Bryan, are you thinkin’ what I’m thinkin’?
Daniel Bryan: What’s that, sir?
HHH: That I, HHH, am perfect for champion!
Daniel Bryan: You raised my hopes and dashed them quite expertly, sir. Bravo!
The consensus among my friends and me watching the show was that we wanted to see the camera follow Triple H back after he laid out the IC Title match for Axel, only to find Zack Ryder there waiting by catering.
Triple H would then walk right by him to find Kofi or whoever, and Zack would be left to just make the sad Zoidberg noise.
+ 1. I’m gonna miss Futurama.
we had to put my dog down this week.
daniel bryan’s knee to randy orton’s fucking head was the exact opposite of that.
it was a very long time-coming. don’t be sorry for my loss.
be ecstatic for the win.
I’m sorry for your loss.
Lets all group hug for D-Bry!
:)
HUG IT OUT!
HUG IT OUT!
HUG IT OUT!
Hey guys, so what did I miss?
not much, really. we just went back to the time after bryan pinned cena like nothing happened between now and then. and it’s not bad, actually !
I was still considering whether to watch Monday Night Football and Monday Night Raw tomorrow at the same time, but I am going to watch Bengals-Steelers only so I have no choice but to assume that Daniel Bryan will still be WWE Champion.
HOLY SHIT ON THE TITS OF A DOG!
My wrestling paranoia did not let me enjoy that as much as I should have.
it has been two PPVs back to back where bryan by god danielson wins the wwe championship, and I just couldn’t get happy enough because I’m waiting for hhh to screw him … and the fact that he did it the first time, along with that kinda quick count, made me enjoy this one even less …
My thoughts exactly
The weird thing is even if it wasn’t a fast count DBD would have won. So I don’t see how they can take it back. But maybe that is just to enrage us even more. I mean Orton really sold the shit out of that move.
Yes this will continue with Bryan losing everything BUT TONIGHT WE FREAK!
HAHAHAHA! +1
[www.youtube.com]
I guess Dusty Rhodes is going on RAW tomorrow to do the Dusty Finish.
daniel bryan holding gold for ~21 hours is still waaaaaaaaay better than daniel bryan holding gold for ~6 minutes.
That was a damn good match, Orton not only brought his working boots, but found the time to clean the shit off of them after pulling them out of his gym bag.
+1
+a billion to Daniel Bryan for going over to celebrate with The Swellers after the match. My heart exploded.
You could have one more pay per view with Bryan Vs. Orton where HHH tries to stack the deck against Bryan by having a bunch of stips that favor Orton only to have Bryan overcome the obstacles and win. Then have HHH turn on Orton for failing him and get someone else to be his guy and it eventually leads to Brock returning because he’s desperate for someone to beat Bryan.
I’d be into that!
Debbie Downer Alert:
I love all you guys acting like “it counts” because the show ended, even if it’ll be reversed tomorrow. All Trips has to say on RAW is “since the count was fast, the end result does not count” and BOOM, DBry’s title reign is removed from the history books.
We know it doesn’t count, it’s just cool that there’s a night of DBry champions.
but not in our hearts.
BEST EVER THING I LOVE YOU ALL!
Arda Ocal @arda_ocal 5m
Fast count, Daniel Bryan wins WWE title – Triple H can say “ref’s mental state wasn’t 100% after you got hurt during match” — Exactly what I was thinking, we shall see how it plays out on RAW!
Did you at least tweet back at Arda to say ‘STFU you annoying douche.”?
[i.imgur.com]
Why did I go to my friend’s daughter’s 3rd birthday party and miss Daniel Bryan winning the title again?
@Ikethermite: He could have missed the beginning and not wanted to pay $60 for half a PPV. Or he could be on the west coast.
A party that takes place six hours away.
I don’t know about redshirt, but it’s 5 after 7 when I live still. We’re not all east coast elitists!
SAME HERE
What kind of 3rd birthday party takes place at 10:30 on a Sunday night?
Can’t help but feel like the world is gonna come crashing down tomorrow.
HE FUCKING DID IT!
For the next few hours!!!!
This is a great final show ever for wwe…. Because nothing will happen tomorrow so there is no reason to tune in anywhere
Aitch didn’t overturn the decision cause he’s busy crying in a corner about getting only 4% of the votes as greatest champion of all time.
Because of that vote, you know that HHH is coming out of retirement for one more title reign now, right?
Truth
No seriously, what the hell? Way to blow your wad on that one WWE.
Wow, I’m really surprised. That count seemed so fast, I coulda swore HHH was coming out to reverse things and we find out Ref 1 was a plant. Maybe it happens tomorrow night? Shocked it didn’t happen tonight
WWE, you are genius. You figured it all out. Want a ruin a championship win by my favorite wrestler? It’s easy. Have me sit there, 100% certain that Triple H is going to come out and reverse it. A rising sense of dread is always a fun finish.
Urge to kill fading…fading…rising…fading…fading…gone
I couldn’t let myself be happy until it faded out. But now…
YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES
ALL MY HEARTS FOREVER! I am a little kid again rooting for my hero!
so when this gets overturned, does it count as a reign?
Actually Andre’s reign is official, though Ted Dibiase’s is not
Andre’s reign when he beat Ho Kogan with the evil Hebner twin and ceded the title to DiBiase didn’t count either.
Go figure that one out.
Nope the match will never have happened. We’ll have the screenshot to put right next to The Brian Kendrick Current WWE champion picture
Triple H will be sure to nullify the reign as well.
I think so? Hopefully he goes all-out tonight to milk it if it gets stolen from him again tomorrow.
No, Jericho’s first title win over Triple H didn’t count.
Lets look at that upside… We have about 20 hours of Daniel Bryan as champion to celebrate…. I don’t know about you but I’m going streaking and getting shitfaced
don’t forget to say “YES!” a lot
if i hadn’t just finished watching Breaking Bad, I would be more excited…..
Thank you for not dropping spoilers for us other time zone folk, it’s still 7 here and I’m impatiently waiting for it to start.
the way the announcers were talking i could have sworn they were waiting for HHH music