WWE Night Of Champions 2013 Open Discussion Thread

09.15.13 1,718 Comments

WWE Night Of Champions 2013 airs live on pay-per-view Sunday, September 15, and the With Leather wrestling commenting community will be on-hand (assuming they aren’t watching the Mayweather fight or football) to make jokes and observations (but mostly jokes) all night long.

The full card is below:

WWE Night Of Champions 2013 Full Card:

– Pre-show Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships later in the night: The Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O’Neil) vs. Tons of Funk (Brodus Clay and Tensai) vs. The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. 3MB (any pairing of Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, or Jinder Mahal) vs. The Real Americans (Jack Swagger and Antonio Cesaro)

1. WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

2. World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alberto Del Rio (c) vs. Rob Van Dam

3. Elimination Handicap Match: CM Punk vs. Curtis Axel and Paul Heyman. If Paul Heyman does not compete, he will be fired.

4. Fatay Fourway Match for the WWE Divas Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Natalya vs. Brie Bella vs. Naomi

5. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Shield (Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns) (c) vs Tag Team Turmoil winners

6. United States Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

The 10 best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Night OF Champions 2013 report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, reply to it with a +1.

Enjoy the show, all.

