WWE NXT And Legends House Open Discussion Thread 5/8/14

Last week on Legends House:

– The gang went bowling against a bunch of ladies who dress like Cesaro

– The gang made local commercials

– Tony Atlas became a living amalgam of human and bird

– Everybody wants to beat the shit out of Tony Atlas, but it’s not a racial thing (?)

– The mystery of “who pushed the car wash button before Pat Patterson was ready” riveted audiences for almost 10 minutes

And here is your non-spoiler listing for matches on tonight’s WWE NXT:

– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Charlotte vs. Emma

– Kalisto and El Local vs. The Legionnaires

– Camacho vs. Adam Rose’s Masked Rosebud

– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Alicia Fox vs. Alexa Bliss

– 20-Man Battle Royal For a Shot at the NXT Championship at Takeover

