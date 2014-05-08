WWE NXT And Legends House Open Discussion Thread 5/8/14

Last week on Legends House:
– The gang went bowling against a bunch of ladies who dress like Cesaro
– The gang made local commercials
– Tony Atlas became a living amalgam of human and bird
– Everybody wants to beat the shit out of Tony Atlas, but it’s not a racial thing (?)
– The mystery of “who pushed the car wash button before Pat Patterson was ready” riveted audiences for almost 10 minutes
And here is your non-spoiler listing for matches on tonight’s WWE NXT:
– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Charlotte vs. Emma
– Kalisto and El Local vs. The Legionnaires
– Camacho vs. Adam Rose’s Masked Rosebud
– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Alicia Fox vs. Alexa Bliss
– 20-Man Battle Royal For a Shot at the NXT Championship at Takeover
Make your best jokes, and hell, if we can get a good community going for these kinds of posts we’ll really be in business. Help spread the word, okay? It doesn’t have to happen in real time, just pop in here and make some jokes when you see the show. And social media that jazz. Hashtag you’re helping.
Did anyone else catch one of the announcers saying Charlotte is “genetically superior” to Sasha Banks?
Alexa Bliss is like an anime magical girl, in the best possible way. Girl can GO in the ring. Also dang, Kalisto is fantastic.
And more importantly, Renee is a permanent member of the announce team! :D
The “Yoshi Tatsu” chant during the battle royal. Bless you, NXT mutants.
Sorry I missed the thread last night, it was my birthday, but I caught up this morning and holy crap, this was a great episode.
I think I’d confused Alexa Bliss and Devin Taylor as the same person. They’ve both got the same kind of funny little face, but man, Alexa was awesome. I’m already on board with that character. The fairy dust, the tutu, the gnarly moonsault/knee thing, getting a bloody mouth in her debut match. She’s awesome.
Kalisto was tremendous too. His style seems to be a lot more aggressive than Sin Cara’s floaty thing. I really really want to see a Kalisto vs Sami Zayn match now.
Captain Comic was a bit of a wet goose, but I love the idea of having the EE guys wrestle these kinds of matches.
That battle royal was tons of fun, and I loved Tyler Breeze seeming like a legit threat. I kind of wish they’d skipped the triple threat next week and made the title match a fatal fourway.
Plus… RENEE YOUNG IS A PERMANENT ADDITION TO THE NXT ANNOUNCE TEAM! GASP! I don’t want to get my hopes up but maybe this means she’s not skedaddling to ESPN after all?
I was suprised with Alexa Bliss. I liked her entrance and her character(?). I couldnt help but think she should be team with Big E.
Breeze’s legging crack me up. The battle royal was good. I was sad to see go lose though. Guess it sets up his RAW run.
But there are people on this episode who are not still with the WW– oh, I see what you did there. Nice sarcasm, bro. You sure showed me.
Yeah I agree with your thoughts on Renee I mean just like how everyone on this episode is still with the WWE.
WeeLC II: Alexa Bliss vs. AJ Lee. Make this happen somehow.
I’m cool with that!
Also, seriously, doesn’t ANYONE in the back have a throat lozenge for Triple H?
Dude, Tyler Breeze deserves to be Adrian Neville’s arch nemesis as well as actively chasing the title.
Surprise Motorhead is fast becoming best Motorhead
Imagine how boss Neville/Kidd/Zayn/Breeze would be.
I hope Tyler Breeze being good at battle royals becomes a thing
It fits him surprisingly well
Jason Jordin is my new favorite person.
Jason Jordin and no Tye Dilinger? Has JJ Dilinger exploded already?
What a weird battle royal. Future endeavored people, lots of jobbers, people who should already be on RAW, Tyler Breeze, Sami Zayn and…that asshole who hits you with his ass.
Just an aside, but I actually liked Sylvestor LeForte’s Imperial French attire he had a few weeks ago.
Whos the guy with the orange and blue tights?
Oh, curt hawkins, forgot him
Oh look, it’s the guy that only has to run around moderately quickly and then land his ass on your chest and is considered a wrestler.
I bet Danny Burch wins
ooh ooh or mason ryan
I’m kinda shocked Alexa got the win there. Alicia continues to be one of the more underrated women on the roster. Stiff!
Also, holy god why did RAW Emma invade NXT Emma? :(
At least the dopey snake gimmick led directly to Emma getting pinned. Maybe this ends up with Emma realizing she needs to get the F away from Santino and go back to being awesome? (More likely it ends up with Emma in a full-size pink snake costume while Santino wrestles Fandango forever.)
I was pleasantly surprised by the NXT crowd booing the shit out of that.
Those sparkle noises are going to kill me, and I’m not sure if that’s in a bad way or a good way
It may have been an accident, but that moonsault knee drop move by Alexa Bliss was pretty gnarly in the best way. Alicia Fox is also damn good. She’s a bit of a hoss, too; bloodying Alexa is pretty hard.
Fox is easily the tallest diva in WWE, I’m surprised they took this long to hoss her out
Is it possible that Kalisto can be the new Rey Mysterio that Sin Cara never was?
Is Alexa Bliss literally a fairy
Please tell me she uses fairy dust as a foreign object
What if you mess with the Exotic Express enough, you disrupt Adam Rose’s partygoers, he starts having flash backs… Ooh Ooh Ooh.. KRUGER!
and this is why i have been revisiting leo kruger matches as of lately. because unlike adam rose, leo kruger had substance. and a vendetta.
all adam wants to do is party. i have no issue with him pulling a mick foley about this. (though the facial hair really does make the kruger character more sinister….)
I’d love it if he’d suddenly become the new Mick Foley and have multiple personalities for different situations
I have to admit, I like the idea of all the face jobbers coming from the Exotic Express, as opposed to random guys
Remember when we worried that NXT wouldn’t get to keep its beautiful weirdness when it moved to The Network? Those fears are totally dead now. CC.
One can only hope the Raw version of the Exotic Express was just an oversight based on a mistake. The NXT version should be the only version. I like the idea that these are all capable fighters as well as Rosebuds. They’re a not-so-secret faction.
I agree, hence the faction-like properties of the party bus.
I just like that it’s a consistent group (Mardi Gras Jojo, Cheetah woman, Roman gladiator)
On Raw I get the feeling they’re going to just get local guys from every town
I feel like I wouldn’t have gotten that hyped by someone giving his own catchphrases to me
I guess being a Rosebud means something more than I know
I wish Kalisto came out to Adam Rose’s music. Make the Exotic Express the biggest stable in wrestling history. It would out rank the NWO in total members.
Has Kalisto always looked like a Power Ranger? I’m pretty sure I’ve seen pictures of him from NXT live events and he just looked like a normal lucha guy
OMG! Someone actually won a match with a specialty pin! I never thought I’d see the day!
Howard Stern! Howard Stern! Bababooie! Howard Stern!
Did you hear about Lana? Apparently she’s Rusev’s Crush.
My wife hates wrestling, but she now likes Roddy Piper. Pretty ridiculous.
themo, some women like their men with a little grey behind their ears.
how can she like Roddy Piper but not Dean Ambrose, the younger and modern version of the guy?!