WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/21/13: Filmed Exclusively In Portrait Mode

Tonight on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:
There’s still no WWE Champion and fired Superstar Big Show continues to wreak havoc in WWE. Yet, WWE COO Triple H has promised to deal with The World’s Largest Athlete on Raw, and a WWE Champion will finally be crowned at WWE Hell in a Cell. What will unfold on the final Raw before the big pay-per-view? Here are five things to look for tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. The ending to last week’s Raw was one of the best moments in the history of the show, so if the title change doesn’t get “Night Of Champions’d” away tonight we’ll consider it a win. Quick Best and Worst report: Best – Cody, Goldust and The Shield, Worst – everything else on the show not being as good as that.
2. Speaking of The Shield, they have their own Rise Above Cancer shirt now. I’m going to buy that because I’m a mark, but damn, I do not believe The Shield gives a shit about breast cancer. The back of it should say CHARLIE ALPHA NOVEMBER CHARLIE ECHO ROMEO anyway.
3. Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton are having a Hell in a Cell contract signing tonight, which means the last page of tomorrow’s Best and Worst is just gonna be me reviewing an episode of GLOW. The match has been announced for weeks, why are we just signing contracts now? Shouldn’t you get the contracts signed before you start promoting the match?
4. Is John Cena ready for Hell in a Cell? Yes.
5. ANNOUNCING THE CURTIS AXEL ART PROJECT:If you draw a picture of Curtis Axel doing anything and share it in this thread, I will automatically include it in tomorrow’s report. If you have a child and get your child to draw Curtis Axel and send it to me, I will not only include the picture, I will hug you in real life. Example:
h/t to @Danaconda813. If you can’t draw, reply to your favorite comments with a +1 and I’ll include the ten best in tomorrow’s report as well.
Enjoy the show, all.
Well I now know what Jerry Lawler sounds like during climax.
I’m indifferent to the guy but holy shit the John Cena segments were awful.
Fake Diesel 2.0. Planting the seed for the Kevin Nash v. Diesel Show 60 minute ironman match at WrestleMania.
Someone named Joe Grizzly has just been found unconscious in the WWE parking lot.
The belt wasn’t at the contract signing because they’ve already cut out the middleman and given it to John Cena
HHH forgot how to pronounce his favorite word and the WWE title wound up being stored by eager production assistants in “a basement”
I don’t think that was a bad way to build to the match. I don’t want to assume things but to the people that don’t like it, do you in general not like any talking portions of the show? Like do you just wish Raw was 3 hours of wall to wall wrestling matches?
The motivation for Bryan is well established though. The fact that Michaels is caught between the guy he trained and his former best friend does make for a compelling story.
…That said, I liked the segment quite a bit. It just didn’t serve the match all that much.
I mean, it did a lot more to build HHH vs. HBK (which I pray to God won’t become a thing that ends up happening) than it did to build Orton vs. Bryan. This would have been better a couple weeks ago, to plant seeds of “will HBK call it straight?” or “will HHH take out HBK,” something like that. Not the best for the go-home show.
At least 1.75 with a maximum of 2.2
I also don’t think that was a bad way to build to HIAC. Also, to your second question, mostly yes.
Breaking News: A large man, who was previously trolling up and down the highway looking for ‘Lot Lizards’ in a stolen semi-truck, broke into a live WWE event.
More news to come at 11.
Stephanie is a real windjammer
Personally I was hoping that they measured wrong and the truck would crash into the HD Tron, but I am a sadistic bastard.
If only that horn played his theme it would have been the greatest distraction.
I’d love for this to be the end of Big Show’s career — him announcing that despite HHH’s doubts about his ability to get a “real world” job he took some classes and got his Class A CDL licence and rode into the sunset to enjoy a 5 on 5 off schedule with competitive salary and benefits.
+big driver
DID YOU KNOW:
While only 1of 4 Daniel Bryan finishers are caught by WWE live cameras, 3of 4 are caught by the WWE App, or 75% more than Disney, ESPN, or CBS combined?
+1
Bryan didn’t sign his contract, I could drive a semi through that plot hole…
+1
+1
“Will it be ‘Yes Yes Yes’ for Daniel Bryan or ‘No No No’ for Amy Winehouse come Sunday?”
+1
HBK might have to go back to rehab
wait did i miss it or did Bryan never sign the contract??
The contract signing was….well something? Nothing? I really don’t know
Show and the Goat in a semi traveling the country? I SMELL SITCOM!
If this were 411, the TNA marks would be claiming that WWE was stealing the EY/Joe Park road trip idea.
Who else wished it was Austin inside that truck?
So who is going to fuck D-Bry over, Big Show or HBK?
Kevin Nash.
Do they realize that the WWE title doesn’t look real important with this sketch? The Title Belt isn’t even present at the contract signing.
I guess the champ, Vacant couldn’t make it to the show tonight.
Big Show was in the neighborhood between hauls…
HHHeisenberg: If that’s true, if you don’t know who I am anymore, then maybe your best course… would be to ref lightly.’
+Breaking Booking
+1
How can he afford that truck
Hired as a delivery truck driver
That was an ending.
How can this financially destitute man afford to follow the WWE from city to city?
He’s surprisingly good at fitting in small spaces, like trunks, suitcase, what have you.
He drives a truck into the arena just so Bryan can busaiku Orton?
The world’s most expensive knee to the face!
FRIENDSHIP!
How many cows had to die to make that shirt Big Show is wearing? Also is he wearing leather pants? So much cow blood on his hands
The crowd boos Ted Turner, Big Show’s rocking the all black-leather look… Lots of nostalgia happening.
You know, Big Show, you could have just played your music…
But then Bryan would have gone for a roll-up
MY GAWD! IT’S FAT STONE COLD!!!
SHow isn’t intentionally honking..he just couldn’t figure out how to move the seat back and is having a hard time getting out.
+1
+1
WHY DO THEY NEVER GET THE KNEE ON CAMERA?!
They never knee it coming.
That leather outfit is TIGHT
I wish he tried to run over Ryu…
So, uh… that happened…
It’s about time someone drove a truck in here
I’M A BIG SHOW AND I NEED A BIIIIIIIIIIG TRUCK!
I guaran-damn-tee that Big Show does NOT possess a valid CDL. CALL THE COPS!
Yep. Classic Attitude Era move.
Big Show falls out of the truck.
THE CRUSH HOUR IS UPON US
Oh please do it!
Good, Big Show found other employment
Diesel?
I just saw Randy Orton’s vinegar strokes. I saw into his soul… Not good, not good. Game over, man, game over.
I thought it was diesel damn
Soooo is he in the match?
I’m so sorry guys, someone dared me to say “Triple H” into a mirror three times and… I thought it was just an urban legend…
I don’t know why, but the truck is making me laugh.
IM RANDY ORTON CORPORATE TALKING POINTS!