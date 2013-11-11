WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/11/13: It’s 11-11, Make A Wish

YOUR WISH JUST CAME TRUE.
On Sunday, Triple H tweeted, “@KaneWWE: As discussed, we will be watching #WWE #RAW.” What was “discussed” between the two parties? Has The Authority gone on vacation? From where are they watching? And just who’s in charge tonight? While the demon may toe the line for Triple H, however, another fiend is also on the loose as Bray Wyatt’s merciless attacks spill over into their third week. What does this tonight’s Raw hold in store for all the key players, including Wyatt and the new No. 1 contender, Big Show? Here are a few theories. (via WWE.com)
Five-point preview:
1. The most important thing this week: WWE has THE SHIELD Christmas ornaments.
Also of note: last year they had a Daniel Bryan gingerbread man ornament, but this year they don’t. They have Sheamus and Rey Mysterio, though. WELCOME BACK TO IRRELEVANCE, DANIEL.
2. The WWE preview is teasing a “full-fledged coalition” between Daniel Bryan and CM Punk tonight. Best case scenario: that Kassius Ohno release was a swerve-work (a swerk) and he’s gonna show up alongside them to fight off the Wyatts like the f*cking should’ve.
3. Cryptic Tweetz suggest that the Authority will be “on vacation” and leaving tonight’s show in new Director of Operations Kane’s hands. The good business lesson here is that if you have to leave your job, get the guy who you dressed up as and f*cked a mannequin to prove was a necropheliac to do it for you.
4. ‘Total Divas’ is back, so be sure you’ve read Burnsy’s recap before you have to watch five or six recaps of it on Raw.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
If her Dad was Heisenberg.
He’s Mike Napoli…big hitter
goddamn, I wish I stayed up to see the end…can’t wait to get home to see my wrestling wet dream actually happen
If he replenishes his energy from the sun then I’m surprised WWE risked taking him to the UK
Over/under 48,000 utterances of “authority” on tonight’s Raw?
Wow, that was an episode of Raw. You know it’s a bad episode of Raw when watching two really shitty football teams derp it out was more entertaining.
My favorite part of Raw was how much they promoted the Be A Star program, only to have most of the faces act like complete Dick Incognitos.
I really hope Triple H and Stephanie are having a fun time on their vacation.
I agree, but Nikki? She’s dumb, too. It’s safe to assume she knew about his marital problems before the public did, so, to some degree, she knew what she was getting into. They both seem like pretty terrible people, Make-a-Wish stuff aside.
Yup. We all know Cena gets his energy replenished by solar energy absorption. He’ll be better than ever by Survivor Series.
Wait, did that knee really do that, or did they blast him with make-up when he walked back through the curtain? Ugh. Whatever, I’m going to bed.
A cohabitation agreement! John Cena don’t play.
Oh well there we go. John went to Mexico for surgery.
No wonder he was back so fast. I saw those episodes of Friday Night Lights.
Forget this Shield / Wyatts bullshit.
What the fuck are Stephanie and Hunter having for dinner on their holiday? Damn it WWE, don’t leave me hanging because you know they’ll just rehash their lunch on Smackdown.
Tyson Kidd: Canadian Mafia Capo. Like Southern Justice, only, you know, Northern.
maybe the mile a minute thing is because she got into her dad’s stash..who knows?
Holy crap, a girl dressed like Eva at Fan Axxess
I imagine Nattie’s fan fest table similar to Virgil’s table.
Nikki’s Breasts are like two evil henchmen to Nikki’s super villain persona.
Bert is jealous of Vincent’s eyebrows
Alicia Fox sure was Foxy there
Oh sweet some people are still around watching this train wreck..
Holy shit Arianna and Vincent are the absolute Worst.
Only John Cena could bury his girl on her own show.
“Yeah, I know you got shit going on..but..this? I’m outta this. Later, baby.”
Nattie is just the saddest thing.
They should add a sad trombone every time she is on screen
Did she piss or shit herself?
bwahaha the way she dodged what really happened im assuming there was a smattering of shit.
Can anyone confirm or deny the Spike Dudley death rumors??
Looks like Twitter got their information from the ever-reliable Wikipedia. I think Spike is safe and helping a suburban housewife refinance her house or something.
I’m crossing my fingers, but the rumor is that he died very recently, as in the past few hours.
Probably. There is a photo over on wrestlinginc from this past weekend with all the old ECW guys together. Spike is on the left side, looking as Spike Dudley as ever.
I really hope this is just some stupid twitter rumor.
He was at the House of Hardcore show this weekend..so, unless something happened since Saturday night, he should be okay.
How much were those people paid to go get Eva’s autograph?
Folks over at Something Awful are saying that Spike Dudley just died.
Yeah I just read this too.
Yeah. I haven’t seen any other confirmation yet, so… wait and see and all that.
It is already updated on his Wikipedia page
Why would punk and the other guy just stand there why they all argue about it??
I’m going to this Survivor Series. The two Survivor Series I went to were 1993 and 2008.
This one HAS to be better right? RIGHT?
No! No! No!
Probably not.
I’m not even watching. I’m just guessing what’s happening on TD. Wait, did someone just go shopping?
Can we have an El Torito vs Antonio Cesaro bullrope match on RAW next week please?
Women drivers….amirite?
Total Divas still calls D-Bry Bryan Danielson? So… does that make Total Divas more indie that WWE?
It is if Sara Del Rey gets some more “scowling at the rookies” screen time.
That was just a great thing.
Everyone thinks Raw Country is going to be country themed..I’m hoping they go a different direction. Sports Nation. Michelle Beadle can guest-host and do commentary with Renee Young. It will be fantastic. Colin Cowherd will not be there.
If WWE wants to make it up to us after shuffling DBry down to the midcard, this should be it.
Oh that JoJo….she is awfully adorable
I’ve already changed the channel. sorry.
It’s been a LONG time since wrestling gave me goosebumps, but holy shit, that Wyatt/Shield face-off was PHENOMENAL. That was some Midnight Express/Four Horsemen shit right there.
Seriously
I don’t really need to stay up later but screw it, lets Total Diva this
Awesome stuff.
The entire SS can be just that and that only!
Might have been a little sugary, but I enjoyed it. They’ve had way worse taped shows than this. And the final segment had 12 guys I love. Fun!
What happened? I saw everyone in the ring and I passed out, on account of all the happy.
Ok, now I’m torn. If WWE puts this match at Survivor Series and it does really well in terms of buyrates, they’re going to give the credit to Orton vs. Big Show….
C’mon, Triple H will take the credit, thank you very much.
Raw Country sounds like a real dumb thing I can get behind.
I’ve got some hope left seeing as Raw ended with the faces standing tall to Bryan’s theme rather than, say, Big Show running in to Goozle everyone and steal a YES chant.
I wish I understood the Big Show push.
Somebody cue the Al Pacino gif from Godfather 3.
*SPLOOSH*
We get that ending PLUS the newest Total Divas!?!?!?!
I…I kind of want to see what happens next week…but…country. I LOATHE country.
The only thing to save that would be George Jones’ Liver’s Ghost.
And all goodwill is sunk by forcing WWE Divas on us.
This is going to be an awesome Survivor Series.