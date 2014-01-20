WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/20/13: Brace Yourself, The Batista Jokes Are Coming

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:
With less than a week to go until the Royal Rumble event, tension in the WWE locker room is at an all-time high. Brock Lesnar will be in the house. So will – finally – Batista. Daniel Bryan, seemingly king of the world at the end of last week’s Raw, has a bull’s-eye on his back for this one. And with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship hanging in the balance next Sunday, what will go down on tonight’s Raw? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Batista and John Cena both debut new shirts tonight. Batista’s looks like Jack Swagger’s and has a bunch of conflicting dialogue about hunters and driving and trademarks. Cena’s looks like DX threw up on a Pac Man machine. WWE really needs a fashion-centric character to rip these people in half.
2. But no, THE ANERMAL BAHTISTA returns! Chances of Andy Dwyer or a CGI raccoon showing up on Raw have risen from 0 to 100%.
3. This week, Daniel Bryan randomly joins the New Age Outlaws. Next week he comes out wearing a bunch of J. Crew and a Gilligan-style bucket hat, drinking Surge cola and yelling at children about how they have to suck it. In two weeks, Bryan reveals that he was JK and kicks them to death.
4. CM Punk is feuding with Kane. In a related story, I really need to take a nap.
5. The John Cena/Randy Orton rivalry FINALLY became personal after nearly a decade of matches, sneak attacks, family assaults, insults, championship wins and losses and WrestleMania main events when Orton attacked Cena’s father, like he did that one other time. Tonight, Cena responds. Assumedly like he did that one other time.
As always, our ten favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 and we’ll pick ten of our favorites for inclusion.
Enjoy the show, everybody, and try not to walk for miles inside this pit of danger.
When’s this Martin Luther King guy gonna debut?
I figured out why Randy overexplains: Orton isn’t a natural heel, so when he plays heel he channels the most evil thing he can possibly think of – Mojo Jojo.
Put some ice skates on Mysterio and you have a Batman & Robin extra.
Wow Corey Graves got big. Though he probably needs to buy a bigger track jacket.
Also I’m pretty sure that the horny mom from the K-Mart commercials was driving Orton’s getaway vehicle.
I bailed out around the 2:30 mark to watch Attitude Era podcast videos on youtubes, but was very dissapoint upon rewinding that there wasn’t a big ol’ manpile at the end to get everybody pumped for Rumble.
I heart AE podcast and OSW Review so much. The man-friend is threatening to take away my iPod if I don’t start listening to something else while washing dishes.
How good is the AE podcast? I love those guys
At what point do we need to start calling them the Old Age Outlaws?
[youtu.be]
Heh heh, bears.
I’m not sure what is pissing me off more, the ending of that Raw or this crazy football dad show.
Tune in to USA’s WWE Raw & Friday Night Tykes: The Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Rock Block!
“Oh, shit. The NFC Championship has started”
“Wait, shoudln’t we finish writing the end of Raw first?”
“Nah.”
So in our go home show for the Rumble our tag, IC, and Diva’ s champs all lost non-title matches; we found out D-Bry won’t be in the Rumble, 45-year-old grandfather Batista will be in the Rumble, and the world’s most boring and rehashed feud ended the show with the champion jumping pantsless into a car randomly driving down the road.
Take my money, WWE!
I don’t think that we found out that Bryan’s not in the Rumble. He could very easily be double booked.
If it makes you feel any better, it looked like an RX300…so it might’ve been a nice car.
ENTERTAINMENT
Off to watch Archer and watch a show that doesn’t hate me.
and so, the MLK Day edition of RAW ends with a man who’s notorious for cutting speeches in a black, southern preacher-like voice shaking hands in the stands….
Then. Now. Forever….
There is a reason they didn’t let him talk this year.
If I remember my Wrestlemania history well Goldust is driving that car, and Piper is in hot pursuit.
So are we staying up to watch this crazy football dad show?
This is how Raw ends — not with a bang but with a whimper
Wait, seriously? Friday Night Tykes? What is this shit, USA?
Why would all of that bullshit make me any more excited for the Rumble than just the DQ brawl? What was the point?
Well, I suppose every Raw can’t end with 15,000 screaming Yes.
fart noise
in honor of MLK I also had a dream. Not about racial or civil equality, not of anything profound. I just kinda fell asleep a bit during that ending.
“Gee.. That fella running towards my car in his underwear doesn’t seem suspicious at all”- Someone actually old enough to drive
They seriously missed an opportunity here to reveal Cena as a master hacker with him having set the camera feed on a delay and attacking Orton from behind.
Swerve: Sheamus stole that car from Del Rio.
That was a solid five minutes of work there John. Thanks for showing up.
So…shouldn’t Kofi be furious and start a beef with Cena for getting him DQ’d tonight? ZOMG YOU GUYS. WWE Creative obvs has main-event booking plans for Kofi.
“I want violent revenge on the man who attacked my father!!! Oh, he’s gone… I guess it’s high-fives with the fans then.”
You can see how personal it is! (as John walks to the ring smiling and hugging fans)
+1
Why are you cheering Kofi? You just got DQ’d
Good Christ, that was an awful finish.
and Cena proceeds to hug fat girls and kiss babies.
So, are we concerned that Randy Orton stole a car? No? Okay.
Nah, that’s Batista tonight
It’s alright, he just has to wait out that last star.
Nothing can outrun a greased-up Orton.
“There’s no running for Orton on Sunday… although as it’s just a regular match he could run away and take a countout loss to keep the title… but there’s NOWHERE to run…honest!”
Next week RAW is in Florida, Cena. You better start running now if you want to get there in time.
swerve: Batista’s driving the car.
AJ Styles is driving the car… duh.
Quadruple Swerve: Big Boss man was driving and towing Big Show’s dad’s coffin.
Bear driving car
Triple swerve: Flair driving immediately into a telephone pole.
Triple swerve: They’re all sitting on HHH’s lap.
I’m curious as to who they had driving that car, that was hilarious.
Double swerve: Flair’s driving.
He was late for work and did nothing! Play his music!
Rikishi was driving that car and he did it for The Rock
+1
Rise Above Phenomia
Rise Above Spellcheck
Rise above pneumonia?
God dammit, DO SOMETHING FUN! Brawl outside, have a dumb car chase. Do something, anything other than just this bullshit “oh, well I guess this just ends” shit you pull with EVERYTHING. Fuck.
I think I’ll just let Edmund Blackadder sum this up for me
[www.youtube.com]
All the +1s! Love Blackadder.
Why are you celebrating Cena? Orton got away.
There arent 20 guys battling in the ring, is the royal rumble this sunday or next sunday?
Saving it for smackdown!
Arrive
Chase Randy into a minivan
Celebrate for some reason
Leave
+1 Oh shit, you guys are leaving too many good comments tonight.
that….that was awful
I hope that dude didn’t have leather seats…….well I’M hoping not, I’m sure Randy was hoping for it.
*benny hill plays in the background*
what the police code for a man with no pants running around outside?
I hope this leads into a six-month long ‘Who’s car did Randy jump into?’ angle. It will be the PG-version of ‘Who ran over Stone Cold?’
I’m hoping it ends up being Heath Slater so John Cena can ask them if they went to Wendy’s.
“I drove it, for the Viper” – Titus O’neill, six months from now.