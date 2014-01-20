WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/20/13: Brace Yourself, The Batista Jokes Are Coming

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:

With less than a week to go until the Royal Rumble event, tension in the WWE locker room is at an all-time high. Brock Lesnar will be in the house. So will – finally – Batista. Daniel Bryan, seemingly king of the world at the end of last week’s Raw, has a bull’s-eye on his back for this one. And with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship hanging in the balance next Sunday, what will go down on tonight’s Raw? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Batista and John Cena both debut new shirts tonight. Batista’s looks like Jack Swagger’s and has a bunch of conflicting dialogue about hunters and driving and trademarks. Cena’s looks like DX threw up on a Pac Man machine. WWE really needs a fashion-centric character to rip these people in half.

2. But no, THE ANERMAL BAHTISTA returns! Chances of Andy Dwyer or a CGI raccoon showing up on Raw have risen from 0 to 100%.

3. This week, Daniel Bryan randomly joins the New Age Outlaws. Next week he comes out wearing a bunch of J. Crew and a Gilligan-style bucket hat, drinking Surge cola and yelling at children about how they have to suck it. In two weeks, Bryan reveals that he was JK and kicks them to death.

4. CM Punk is feuding with Kane. In a related story, I really need to take a nap.

5. The John Cena/Randy Orton rivalry FINALLY became personal after nearly a decade of matches, sneak attacks, family assaults, insults, championship wins and losses and WrestleMania main events when Orton attacked Cena’s father, like he did that one other time. Tonight, Cena responds. Assumedly like he did that one other time.

As always, our ten favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 and we’ll pick ten of our favorites for inclusion.

Enjoy the show, everybody, and try not to walk for miles inside this pit of danger.