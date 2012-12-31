WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/31/12: Happy New Year’s Eve, Here’s A Taped Show!

This week on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

It was a monumental year in WWE, including Raw’s record-breaking 1,000th episode and WWE Champion CM Punk’s historic reign. As 2013 looms, what will unfold on a special New Year’s Eve edition of Raw? Here are five things to look for on Monday at 8/7 CT on USA Network, including a special New Year’s Eve toast. (via WWE.com)

And, as always, here’s the With Leather five-point preview:

1. The last two shows fell on holidays, which left us with two taped shows in a row. Taped shows are almost always the worst, but I missed last week, and New Year’s Day doesn’t give me as much of an excuse to bail as Christmas, so here we are.

2. I haven’t read the spoilers in total (besides the one WWE.com decided to ruin for everyone), but from what I know, you will not enjoy the first and last 15 minutes of Raw. You’ll enjoy it even less if you’re one of those types who reads my column and gets bent out of shape when I start complaining about them treating women like garbage.

3. Regarding that WWE.com spoiler, that WWE.com spoiler sounds pretty great!

4. When you’re watching the show live and hear the crowd go AAAOOHHHH every time Miz knocks somebody down, remember: that is their real reaction, and nothing has been touched in post. The crowd is SUPER INTO every time Miz knocks somebody down!

