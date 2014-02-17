WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/17/14

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

It’s one week until Elimination Chamber, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton is sweating. He probably won’t admit it, but he’s in dire straits after being defeated by three of his five Elimination Chamber Match opponents in one-on-one matches, and his toughest fight is still yet to come in the Elimination Chamber Match itself. While The Viper tries to save face, Jack Swagger has made a huge power play and Daniel Bryan defied Authority orders to make an example out of Kane. What will happen on Monday’s Raw when these Superstars’ paths to Elimination Chamber reach a fever pitch? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s Randy Orton vs. Sheamus tonight, which is the perfect recipe for a post-Mania crowd turn. If one match tonight has to have RAN-DY SAV-AGE and J-B-L chants, make it this one.

2. Daniel Bryan has a new shirt. Two of them, in fact. Good news: neither of them features a goat. Bad news: they still look like somebody at Pro Wrestling Tees designed them in 20 seconds. As a bonus, though, you get a sticker commemorating that time Daniel Bryan died at Columbine.

3. According to reports, Scott Hall will probably be announce as a Hall of Fame inductee tonight. If he AND Jake Roberts get in and DDP doesn’t, it positions Page to be the Buck O’Neil of the WWE Hall of Fame. He’ll help everybody get in, but they’ll never let him in himself.

4. Style reminder: Antonio Cesaro is just “Cesaro” now. Big E Langston lost his last name is now just “Big E.” Similarly, Renee Young will now be known as JB Elle.

5. While we’re on the subject of Big E, he’s excited to get the WWE Network because he wants to watch Mankind vs. the Undertaker at King of the Ring 98 inside the Hell in a Cell. Theory: Big E doesn’t own a DVD player and has not been privy to the 60,000 different WWE DVDs with that match on it released in the last 10 years. Can’t just one of these guys be like “I want WWE Network so I can watch a bunch of old Tully Blanchard matches?” Just ONE? They’re wrestlers, I know they’ve seen f*cking Hell in a Cell and WrestleMania I.

Anyway, as always our 10 favorite comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion column will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report, so reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for consideration.

Enjoy the show, everybody.