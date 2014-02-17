WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/17/14

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
It’s one week until Elimination Chamber, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton is sweating. He probably won’t admit it, but he’s in dire straits after being defeated by three of his five Elimination Chamber Match opponents in one-on-one matches, and his toughest fight is still yet to come in the Elimination Chamber Match itself. While The Viper tries to save face, Jack Swagger has made a huge power play and Daniel Bryan defied Authority orders to make an example out of Kane. What will happen on Monday’s Raw when these Superstars’ paths to Elimination Chamber reach a fever pitch? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s Randy Orton vs. Sheamus tonight, which is the perfect recipe for a post-Mania crowd turn. If one match tonight has to have RAN-DY SAV-AGE and J-B-L chants, make it this one.
2. Daniel Bryan has a new shirt. Two of them, in fact. Good news: neither of them features a goat. Bad news: they still look like somebody at Pro Wrestling Tees designed them in 20 seconds. As a bonus, though, you get a sticker commemorating that time Daniel Bryan died at Columbine.
3. According to reports, Scott Hall will probably be announce as a Hall of Fame inductee tonight. If he AND Jake Roberts get in and DDP doesn’t, it positions Page to be the Buck O’Neil of the WWE Hall of Fame. He’ll help everybody get in, but they’ll never let him in himself.
4. Style reminder: Antonio Cesaro is just “Cesaro” now. Big E Langston lost his last name is now just “Big E.” Similarly, Renee Young will now be known as JB Elle.
5. While we’re on the subject of Big E, he’s excited to get the WWE Network because he wants to watch Mankind vs. the Undertaker at King of the Ring 98 inside the Hell in a Cell. Theory: Big E doesn’t own a DVD player and has not been privy to the 60,000 different WWE DVDs with that match on it released in the last 10 years. Can’t just one of these guys be like “I want WWE Network so I can watch a bunch of old Tully Blanchard matches?” Just ONE? They’re wrestlers, I know they’ve seen f*cking Hell in a Cell and WrestleMania I.
Anyway, as always our 10 favorite comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion column will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report, so reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for consideration.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
Checkin’ some code.
And your new WWE Champion is Batista!
Crowd: Awwww!
The Wrestlemania main event should be a 60 minute Ironman Match pitting “The Swiss God of Destruction” Cesaro vs. Roman “Handsome Prince of Badassery” Reigns. They would need to reinforce the entire building to make sure it wouldn’t collapse.
I feel like there should be an anime featuring Mecha-Cesaro fighting giant monsters, swinging them around, and demolishing them.
+1
Holy shit I still can’t get over how awesome the Cena/Cesaro match was. Obviously it’d be amazing had Cesaro won, but, he threw Cena around like a rag doll. That’s far more important than any roll up bullshit win they’d give Cesaro over Cena. It’s been a while since I had a match where I was yelling at the TV and standing up and down every-time I thought Cesaro was going to spin Cena.
Best case scenario for Cesaro: He doesn’t last very long in the Elimination Chamber, but in his brief time, he destroys everyone in the ring before a Sheamus cheap shot brogue kick.
If Cesaro keeps having matches that drag people up to his level, he’ll get entrusted with super matches at PPVs going forward. It wouldn’t surprise me, that once Cena wins back his title and takes up his role in the Batista shitfest that needs to contractually happen at WMXXX, Orton, Cesaro, Bryan, Sheamus, Lesnar and whoever else wants to book themselves can FINALLY have that War Games match to become the number one contender for the strap(s).
Well I’m officially gay for Cesaro, and that match even made me slightly curious about trying Cena.
Kane doesn’t make poopies, but he commends hard-fart matches.
Before he quit, CM Punk had a hard fart match with Ambrose
Does Cena have enough left for the 5 Knuckle Shuffle? Really?
inorite?! How fucking hard is it to fall over fist first?
In honor of the beast mode showing from Cesaro, this gif shows when he realized just how over he is:
[gfycat.com]
From SmackDown last week.
+Cesaro @RobertPalmerAlert
Comment above deserves a Top Ten.
Cesaro not only brought out the best in both Orton and Cena in the same week, but he has also taught Jack Swagger how to wear a stylish scarf under your track jacket without strangling yourself. The Swiss Superman knows no limits.
My heart is melting
Wait, my bad, that was a raw wasn’t it? I can’t even remember anymore, I just like his smile
Also – I don’t get the Columbine joke. Is it because they’re in Denver..?
wow.
Google “Cassie Bernal.”
Nightmare Booking: Bray Wyatt gets captured before his match with Cena at Mania by two masked figures who drag him off to Bourbon Street for an all night bender. He shows up on Raw the next night still hungover with beads around his neck and beignet powder all over his face and is announced as H.H. James, the newest member of the VOODOO KIN MAFIA!
I live up in Baton Rouge, please give me a call when you hear the bassline start
Me and my buddy volunteer to be the guys who go out and get shit-housed with Bray Wyatt.
I’d like to know what’s up with the red string on Randy Orton’s right hand? It’s obviously not representing being married since he and Samantha were divorced in the Summer of 2013 plus it’s on his right hand and not his left.
Hindu?
his daughter’s hair tie.
Michael Cole is near tears he doesn’t get to use his “Like St. Patrick, the Celtic Warrior Sheamus has vanquished the Viper” line.
He wrote it out early and everything.
If they turned that brawl into a tag match, how would you do the teams? You’d have to have either Cena & Bryan on the same team as The Shield or the Wyatt Family.
WAR GAMES
Yeah. Or 4-Way 3 man Tag.
3-way 4 man tag?
…and I decided to listen to the rest of “Let It Go” because it is a very solid song and I like it.
My friend knows someone who’s there.
Cesaro just swung Rollins 30 times.
If there isn’t video of this on the internet tomorrow, I might hang myself…
And USA really had to jump into The Day After Tomorrow as quickly as they did, and not show THIS?!
Is it too late to get this on the Best of the Post-Raw DVD?
Shield/Wyatts have spilled up the ramp. Bryan, Cena, Sheamus, Cesaro are still in the ring.
Bryan just kneed Christian. Crowd is going ape shit.
“The Road to Elimination Chamber” said by some guy with a microphone who probably used to wrestle.
+1
This fucking Raw…
Was overall pretty great?
+1
I’m really okay with that ending. I’ll always love a giant brawl to fade the go home show to a multi-man match themed PPV.
I hated the interference at first, then the spot got saved
Dark match main event: HOLE ONNA MINNIT PLAYA!
So if this how Raw will end now that the Network will show the aftershow?
I always thought the point of the aftershow was to show what happens after the cameras “turn off” on USA
I don’t think they’re showing it live, nor do I think they’ll address it.
I could not be more confused and could care less. But can you see the end of this on the app? I REALLY don’t wanna download it on principle
AHHHHH! Just take my money WWE! That was amazeballs!
What a fantastic Raw.
Christian, name checked & no where to be seen. How very, well, Christian of him.
I was knitting and looked up at the BLEARP! I didn’t see him anywhere once the Wyatt’s hit the ring. And these was right after Cole’s incredibly forced “oh and look. Christian is here too.”
He was there, they didn’t show him entering but his back was definitely against the announce side rope.
i thought i saw him for a second, you didn’t?
Yay I’m so psyched for the Royal Rumble! Oh… oh wait… oh no…
Did Tony Schiavone just screamed out “WE’RE ALL OUT OF TIME!!! SEE YOU ON WCW THUNDER!” ???
*New Adventures of Robin Hood. Sorry.
[en.wikipedia.org]
They actually played the stunning conclusion during a commercial break during the debut of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.
+1
+1
Alright, so to people that’ve been, I just found a pretty cheap ticket to WMXXX. Is it worth going if I’m going to be by myself? I’m not sure if I can take a whole wrestlemania alone at the stadium.
I’d say if you don’t mind traveling by yourself; and if you’re OK getting weird looks from strangers when you cheer for someone they don’t like, then yeah, totally go.
…And although I’m not one of them, I understand that some people are good at talking to strangers and making new friends. Might as well give that a shot.
I say go for it. You’d have so much free will to chant whatever and do whatever you want.
But where are the New Age Outlaws and the Usos?
And Del Rio and BOOtista?
It’s like my TV teleported me to a better place! BLERP!
Wyatts or We Riots.
Oh man that crowd EXPLODED when the Wyatts attacked the Shield
Of course Rollins is the one in there best resembling someone fighting their big brother.
I walked away from my tv for like 5 mintues. What the fuck just happened?
Pre-PPV shmozz where basically all the important people end up fighting in the ring.
I don’t know about you guys, but this segment really got me pumped up for the Royal Rumble!
GUYS! WE MADE IT TO THE FIREWORKS FACTORY!
Cesaro going after both the Shield and Cena is a BEST.
WHAT IS HAPPENING
YESYESYESYESYSESYESYESYESYSYESYESYESYEYSES
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HOLE ON A MINNUT PLAYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
+1 for DoctorCAW’s reply
I imagine Teddy Long as a robot with his circuits overloading and then bursting into flames due to tag team overload.
Sheamus is infringing on Axel’s SHAA copyright.
Wait, what?
DAFUQ is Cena doing down there to help out Sheamus?! LOL It’s the pre-PPV schmozz!!!
BLEARP!
This is just random as fuck
OH THANK YOU SHIELD FOR SAVING ME
are you fucking serious