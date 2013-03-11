WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/11/13: You’re A Coward, Brock Lesnar, Probably!

Tonight on
As announced on Wednesday’s edition of WWE Main Event, both Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be at Monday’s Raw in Indianapolis to respond to Triple H’s WrestleMania 29 challenge. Apparently, Lesnar and Heyman are looking forward to addressing The Game’s challenge live on Raw.
What will unfold during Lesnar’s first appearance on Raw since being attacked and injured by The Game on the Feb. 25 edition?.
1. Tonight’s “call out” is going to be Brock turning down the fight and Triple H calling him a coward for three weeks without ever looking bad himself, isn’t it.
2. The Undertaker and CM Punk officially begin their WrestleMania beef. If it doesn’t involve Undertaker taking secret footage of CM Punk leaving a bar and using it as proof that he’s an alcoholic, it’ll be an improvement on last year’s build.
3. The United States Champion will lose to somebody who is not the United States Champion. The Intercontinental Champion will lose to somebody who is not the Intercontinental Champion. They might both lose to Randy Orton at the same time, for no reason. No, I have no idea why they keep doing this. Yes, I saw that shit they pulled on Main Event.
4. Dead Man Down only made $5.3 million at the box office despite playing in over 2,000 theaters. In a related story, hallelujah, we never have to see the Dead Man Down trailer again! Next time you have a movie, WWE, do not promote it by having one of your popular stars say “the people in this movie are pointless jokes, don’t go see it” over and over.
5. The recommended meal for tonight’s Raw is a large Domino’s pizza covered in Taco Bell novelty burritos, wrapped in somebody’s tax return, shake n’ baked in whatever Popeye’s thinks constitutes food this month.
As always, the top 10 comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1. As a brief programming note, we’ve gotten some complaints from folks about commenters posting too much, making the thread impossible to follow, so if you’re just gonna post YES or WHAT or NOOOOOOOO, please consider including that in a different comment with additional content.
So! Enjoy the show.
Chicago Made Punk>>>>
Movie Night Raw presents
Which films I will be avoiding at the cinemas / bargain bin at DVD shop over the next couple of months
So I’ve settled in for my late night viewing and of course the thread is tl;dr. I have to say, the first two segments may be the best WWE TV I’ve ever seen. Just beautiful.
Of course we could count on Lawler to ruin everything. But Fandango is the best at everything and Rhodes Scholars (“Oh, were you not aware?”) are also the best at everything.
Frankly, it can only go downhill from here. I may just go to bed now.
first blood match the stipulation for lesner HHH?
My money’s on HURL IN A SURL
Wow, that was a pretty good Raw. CM Punk is such an incredible heel. It’s a good thing too because Taker looks like he’s not going to do anything except make poopy faces.
Mecca Best: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! The Bellas are back, bayyy-bayyyyyyy!
I thought Rosa Mendes was a heel? Why did she not condone the actions of fellow heels on twitter when they cheated to win?
Sheamus should steal Billy Gunn’s finisher and call it the Sheamusser.
Kids, The Undertaker has laryngitis and a bad back, so he won’t be SAYING anything or DOING anything.
But at least his sacred undefeated streak will continue!
Can someone explain why Cole and Lawler were snickering and carrying on while Maddox was talking to the point that I couldn’t really hear him?
I feel pretty confident that they just want to get Maddox over as Adamle-bad. I don’t agree with talking over him, but I’m OK with making fun of him if it’s to advance his character.
I didn’t get that either. It wasn’t even in the top 1000 of worst Raw segments, honestly. Was Cole there for Jericho, Stephanie and the Planet of the Apes?
Because they are both the worst. And yet, they don’t bash so much worse stuff that appears on Raw.
Honest? Because they suck. I mean I got a chuckle out of it, but its not something that should be happening.
I attended this live and my favorite part was the socially awkward mid-20s woman in front of me who came by herself dressed as Undertaker flipped the fuck out when Undertaker came out to honor Paul Bearer. I don’t know that I have ever seen anyone mark out as hard as this woman did for his entrance.
My second favorite part was this woman’s, who was dressed in a pretty respectable Undertaker circa 1995 costume, urgent desire to tell me “I like Undertaker” just like the “I like turtles” kid.
Dude, did you get her number? She was totes into you!
These Bearer clips are great
AND THE DOUCHE IN THE WHITE WWE BLAZER WITH THE CAMERA.
Do I see the Brock superfan? I thought he was in Phoenix…
All Wrestlemania things aside, all the promos tonight and tiny nuances really made this a fun episode.
Thank you, Paul Bearer.
Rhodes Scholars intro was hilarious.
I’m sure Kama is real pissed. he spent all that time melting his chains and made them back into the urn only for Punk to steal it.
Tonight’s episode of Raw featured more Naomi, Brie & Nikki Bella than John Cena
Me too. I fucking love the Bella Twins.
I’m cool with that.
That is not his property
According to my calculator on how far Vinny Mac is behind pop culture, expect a “Ghost Ride The Whip” parody next RAW.
Awesome
If WWE video games have taught me anything, there’s nothing more brutal than using your opponent’s taunts against him.
Stealing their finisher?
i’m sorry, punk isn’t winning at WM.
I just looked up old footage of Ricardo as a wrestler and he’s really god damn good.
Good Raw. The Maddox era is upon us.
#MaddoxReplacesCole
Promotional consideration paid for by the following…”Hi, I’m CM Punk and I love rich, chocolatey Nestle Quick.” (spoons mixture into his milk from the urn)
Sin Cara for “Head On”
Hey its that show with the cool older neighbor guy from down the street1
If Taker pins Punk at WM, but Jeff plays “Cult of Personality” inadvertently after the match, would the streak end? I think the music trumps everything.
When Raw is over and I put on something else I’ll check back here out of habit and hope you guys are commenting on what I’m watching.
Mankind is not touched by his former manger’s death.
I think that shows where Foley is on the WWE friend list, HOF or not.
Last week it seemed like the early build to this match was kinda blah. Not so much now.
Olga Kurylenko is not ugly
Google her nudz in Hitman. She’s way not ugly.
I just wiki’d her and by first impression, who ever said that needs to have their eyes examined.
Who said she was so I can bitch slap him.
She’s the most not ugliest.
Oh, great. Now that Punk has Undertaker’s powers, its Undertaker vs Undertaker all over again!
It would’ve been about 50,000 x better if Punk used ashes from the urn to disappear like a ninja smokescreen.
CM Punk is putting that urn in his fridge next to his disgusting stash of Cherry Pepsi
I’m crossing my fingers to see this picture
“He has trespassed on his chattel!!!”
said it before, i’ll say it again. i would give anything for his death to be a work, where he rises again at wrestlemania.
Would be the greatest WWE stunt ever
I’m sure this has been said elsewhere, but as unfortunate as the passing of William Moody genuinely is, at least it lends some fucking gravitas to a match that had absolutely no build-up or backstory at all. Not that it wasn’t always going to be the highlight of the WM card, but now it feels like it means something.
yeah a little TOO Raph
As Leonardo from TMNT2 would say,”A little TOO weird”.
Yeah, weird timing.
Definitely.
Wrestlmania match is just gonna be Punk hurrying to one side of the building as Taker can’t catch him..eventually Taker just gets exhuasted and takes a nap 1.2.3..Punk wins
GTS ’13.
Oblivion is gonna be pretty good. Weird that USA is promoting a promising movie for once
Okay, I’m digging this feud. It’s over the top and cartoony in exactly the way I loved when I was a kid.
If this Oblivion movie has nothing to do with the Elder Scrolls, I’m out