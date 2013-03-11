WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/11/13: You’re A Coward, Brock Lesnar, Probably!

Tonight on THIS BUSINESS the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

As announced on Wednesday’s edition of WWE Main Event, both Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be at Monday’s Raw in Indianapolis to respond to Triple H’s WrestleMania 29 challenge. Apparently, Lesnar and Heyman are looking forward to addressing The Game’s challenge live on Raw. What will unfold during Lesnar’s first appearance on Raw since being attacked and injured by The Game on the Feb. 25 edition?. Tune in Monday at 8/7 on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview is after the jump.

1. Tonight’s “call out” is going to be Brock turning down the fight and Triple H calling him a coward for three weeks without ever looking bad himself, isn’t it.

2. The Undertaker and CM Punk officially begin their WrestleMania beef. If it doesn’t involve Undertaker taking secret footage of CM Punk leaving a bar and using it as proof that he’s an alcoholic, it’ll be an improvement on last year’s build.

3. The United States Champion will lose to somebody who is not the United States Champion. The Intercontinental Champion will lose to somebody who is not the Intercontinental Champion. They might both lose to Randy Orton at the same time, for no reason. No, I have no idea why they keep doing this. Yes, I saw that shit they pulled on Main Event.

4. Dead Man Down only made $5.3 million at the box office despite playing in over 2,000 theaters. In a related story, hallelujah, we never have to see the Dead Man Down trailer again! Next time you have a movie, WWE, do not promote it by having one of your popular stars say “the people in this movie are pointless jokes, don’t go see it” over and over.

5. The recommended meal for tonight’s Raw is a large Domino’s pizza covered in Taco Bell novelty burritos, wrapped in somebody’s tax return, shake n’ baked in whatever Popeye’s thinks constitutes food this month.

As always, the top 10 comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1. As a brief programming note, we’ve gotten some complaints from folks about commenters posting too much, making the thread impossible to follow, so if you’re just gonna post YES or WHAT or NOOOOOOOO, please consider including that in a different comment with additional content.

So! Enjoy the show.